Citizenship law protests: ABVP members assaulted by SFI at Kerala college

In Thrissur, three members of Sangh-affiliated ABVP were injured when activists of SFI, the students' wing of CPI(M), allegedly attacked them for conducting a seminar on the new law at Kerala Varma College, police said.

Scuffles were reported between supporters of the ruling Left coalition and those of the Sangh Parivar over the new citizenship law in different parts of Kerala on Wednesday.

In Thrissur, three members of Sangh-affiliated ABVP were injured when activists of SFI, the students’ wing of CPI(M), allegedly attacked them for conducting a seminar on the new law at Kerala Varma College, police said. The seminar was part of ABVP’s plan to “expose canards being spread about the amended Act”.

In Kannur, a rally by students of a college in Mamburam to pledge solidarity with protesters at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia was attacked, allegedly by Sangh Parivar activists. In Palakkad, a meeting of the BJP-governed municipal council also saw unruly scenes when Opposition CPI(M) and Congress wanted to discuss the new law and irked BJP councillors allegedly tore the resolution moved by CPI(M).

