Citizenship Law protest: Police station vandalised, vehicles torched in Mau

A dharna against the new citizenship law in front of the Ambedkar statue in Lucknow on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) A dharna against the new citizenship law in front of the Ambedkar statue in Lucknow on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Protesters vandalised a police station and torched vehicles in Mau in Uttar Pradesh as a demonstration against the new citizenship law and police action at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent on Monday, prompting police to fire in the air.

The videos of the violence, which have gone viral on social media, show that the computer room of Mau’s Dakshintola police station was vandalised with chairs and some computers damaged. A portion of the boundary wall of the police station was also damaged, and firemen could be seen extinguishing fire, which had erupted in one corner of the police station.

Police resorted to lathicharge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The situation was later brought under control.

Dakshintola police station SHO Nihar Nandan Kumar told PTI, “Over 300 barged into the police station premises between 5 pm and 6 pm. They were agitating and had broken the boundary wall. There have been some minor damages. Let me assess the extent of the damage.”

An eyewitness said protesters set ablaze 15 vehicles, including those of police.

Police, however, said that protesters pelted stones on them and set ablaze five motorcycles at the police station.

Additional Director General (Varanasi Zone) Braj Bhushan said that no one got injured in the attack and seven persons have been detained. Police are reviewing the videos of the incident to identify assailants involved in the crime, Bhushan added.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said in Lucknow, “Three or four motorcycles were set ablaze. “The unlawful assembly has been dispersed. Additional forces have been deployed. Presently, peace and order are being maintained,” he said in a statement.

Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said senior officials are at the spot. “The mob has been dispersed. Section 144 of the CrPC is already implemented in the district,” he said, referring to the section that prohibits an assembly of people.

Director General of Police O P Singh denied reports that a curfew has been imposed in Mau. “Only Section 144 of CrPC is in place, and this should not be considered the imposition of curfew in the district. The situation is absolutely peaceful there and one or two motorcycles were burnt,” he said.

According to police, a group of people were protesting over new citizenship law at Mirza Hadipura crossing when a team of district administration officials reached the spot along with a police team and pacified the protesters. “While the protesters were returning, someone among them threw a stone on the police team and soon stone-pelting began,” said a police officer, adding that police used mild force to disperse the crowd.

“Irked by it, the protesters set motorcycles parked on the road on fire and pelted stones at the vehicles passing through the area. The situation came under control when additional police force arrived and dispersed the crowd,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Mau) Shailendra Kumar Srivastava.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area, police said.

