Citizenship Law protest: PIB tweets against Jamia action, director warns of action

THE OFFICIAL handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which disseminates information on government policies and events, on Sunday tweeted against the violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia, but deleted it soon after.

The tweet, put out at 9.46 pm, read: “Seeing #Jamia turn into a warzone Is the last thing I expected to see I can’t let me alma mater bleed.” The tweet added several hashtags, including #StopViolenceAgainstStudents, #SOSJAMIA and #RejectCAB.

The tweet was deleted soon. The PIB clarified later that it had been tweeted mistakenly by a member of its social media team. Around 10.30 pm, the PIB tweeted: “A member of our Social Media team inadvertently tweeted from the @PIB_India handle her personal comments on the situation in Jamia Millia. The error is deeply regretted. Suitable action is being taken.”

Principal Director General of PIB K S Dhatwalia told The Indian Express that the member is not a “permanent” government employee and was on contract. He said the contract will be “terminated” as such “blunders” should not be committed.

