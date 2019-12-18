Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Citizenship law, NRC will not affect Sikkim: CM Prem Singh Tamang

citizenship law, sikim CAA protests, Prem Singh Tamang, CAA protests, CAA protests, Citizenship Amendment Bill, Indian Citizenship, citizenship law, citizenship amendment law, Indian express

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: December 18, 2019 3:09:34 am
citizenship law, sikim CAA protests, Prem Singh Tamang, CAA protests, CAA protests, Citizenship Amendment Bill, Indian Citizenship, citizenship law, citizenship amendment law, Indian express Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has made it clear that the new citizenship law and NRC do not affect the state as it enjoys special status under Article 371 (F).

His remarks came after sporadic protests in Sikkim against the citizenship law and NRC.

“Some political parties and individuals are trying to misguide the Sikkimese people by emotionally playing with the Citizenship Amendment Act. The SKM government and party had already cleared its stand on the issue that the Act must not be implemented in the state,” Tamang said during a public programme in Ranka on Monday.

He said that apart from his own petitions to the Union government and Home Minister, Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba had submitted a protection of Article 371(F) when the Bill was discussed in Parliament.

“In the reply to our MP’s submissions, Home Minister Amit Shah clearly said that Sikkim will not be affected by the new citizenship law and NRC and that the people of Sikkim need not worry… We must trust the statement of the minister in Parliament,” said Tamang.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement