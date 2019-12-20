Citizenship law, NRC will be implemented, asserts JP Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda meets refugees from Afghanistan supporting the new citizenship law in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI) BJP working president J P Nadda meets refugees from Afghanistan supporting the new citizenship law in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

On a day protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act spread to more cities across the country, BJP working president J P Nadda on Thursday asserted that the law will be implemented, and “going forward”, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will also be brought in.

“India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue to do so. The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented, so will be the NRC in future,” Nadda said.

After a meeting with a group of Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who are to be granted citizenship under the new law, Nadda took on the Opposition for what he called was “vote bank politics”. He said, “Those opposing the citizenship law should meet them (refugees from Afghanistan). These people have been living in India for 28-30 years but cannot admit their children in schools or buy a house, as they do not have citizenship. Our rivals cannot see anything beyond their vote bank politics.”

Nadda said the process of granting citizenship to minority refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan would now be expedited. “There will be a helpdesk for them. Along with this, we will make arrangements in refugee camps also. The party will take all steps,” he said.

The team of Sikh refugees met Nadda at the BJP headquarters here and thanked the party for bringing amendments in the citizenship law. Nadda said these Sikhs had left Afghanistan nearly three decades ago and came to India to protect their faith.

Nadda’s remarks come at a time when a large section of BJP leaders are trying to differentiate between the new citizenship law and NRC, with many leaders stating that NRC is not in the government’s immediate agenda. Sources in BJP said the party would intensify its campaign to urge people not to see both CAA and NRC together.

According to a party leader, while CAA will “definitely bring advantages” to BJP, especially in states such as West Bengal, confusion over a nationwide NRC could damage its prospects.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the government has not decided when the NRC exercise would begin. “The draft is also not yet prepared. Neither the Cabinet nor the legal department has approved it. NRC is not going to happen immediately. Some people in the name of NRC are trying to spread fear,” Reddy told NDTV.

