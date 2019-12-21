Citizenship Law: I&B issues second advisory on protests

In the advisory, the ministry said some TV channels are not showing programmes that are “in the spirit” of Programme Code In the advisory, the ministry said some TV channels are not showing programmes that are “in the spirit” of Programme Code

For the second time in about 10 days, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Friday issued an advisory to private TV channels regarding coverage of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In the advisory, the ministry said some TV channels are not showing programmes that are “in the spirit” of Programme Code, even though it had mentioned this in an advisory on December 11.

The latest advisory read “it is observed that notwithstanding” the previous advisory “some TV channels are telecasting content which do not appear to be in the spirit of the Programme Codes”.

“It is accordingly, reiterated, that all TV channels may abstain from showing any content likely to instigate violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes,” it said. ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App