Citizenship law: CM will decide on implementation after discussions with allies, says Shinde

A DAY after West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab announced that they would not implement the new citizenship law, Home Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on its implementation in Maharashtra after discussions with allies Congress and NCP. The Congress has opposed the implementation of the law in the state.

“Since it is a coalition government, Thackeray will discuss and take allies in confidence before taking a decision, which will be in the interest of the state,” Shinde told mediapersons.

He added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, has prepared a common minimum program (CMP) and the government is working as per the CMP. “People from various communities and castes are living in the state and they should feel that this is their state. There should not be any fear in their minds. Our government will work to maintain law and order,” Shinde said.

Nitin Raut, PWD Minister and Congress leader, said his party has already declared its opposition to the law. “We have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill and will not allow it to be implemented in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will cooperate with us,” he added.

Earlier this week, Sena had voted in favour of the Bill in Lok Sabha but opposed it in Rajya Sabha, seeking clarity over certain issues. Sources said the Sena’s change in stand came after the senior Congress leaders expressed unhappiness over it supporting the Bill in the Lok Sabha and reminded the party to adhere to the Constitution, whose preamble is part of the CMP.

Sources in the Sena said Uddhav had to clarify the party’s change of stand, as party MPs did not follow his instructions of walking out of Lok Sabha during voting on the Bill.

