Citizenship Law: Clashes in AMU over police action in Jamia

Several students were injured in a clash with the police at Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday evening during a protest against the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

Following the violence, the University administration decided to push forward the winter vacations and shut down from Monday. Shafi Kidwai, member and in-charge of public relations at AMU, said several students were admitted to hospitals.

“There was a protest against what happened in Jamia. University authorities tried to convince the students, but they did not listen and went ahead with the protest,” said Kidwai.

He said that the university has been shut down for winter vacations from Monday. “Instead of the vacations starting from December 23, now the university will be shut from tomorrow (Monday). All exams have been postponed and will be held later,” said Kidwai and added that the decision was taken in view of the “tense situation”.

Hamza Sufyan, former vice president the AMU Students’ Union, said, “At least 50 students have been admitted to hospitals. Police used tear gas and lathicharged a peaceful protest around 8.30 pm … Some are critical.”

IG, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar said AMU students attempted to take out a protest march. A police team rushed tried to stop them but the students started pelting stones, he added. Police then used force to disperse the crowd, he added.

