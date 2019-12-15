Follow Us:
Saturday, December 14, 2019
  • Citizenship law: Amit Shah says Congress bent on burning North-East

Citizenship law: Amit Shah says Congress bent on burning North-East

"We gave Muslim women rights over triple talaq and you call us Muslim virodhi. We removed Article 370 and you called us Muslim Virodhi," Shah said.

By: Express News Service | Dhanbad | Published: December 15, 2019 3:50:32 am
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs Group of Ministers meeting; Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar and Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba and Advisor to PM PK Sinha present there “The Congress says we are anti-Muslim, we are not. You are habituated, we conducted surgical strikes and you call us Muslim virodhi.” Shah said. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Opposition, and particularly the Congress, of stoking violence in the Northeast over the citizenship law. Speaking at rallies in Giridih and Baghmara in poll-bound Jharkhand, he said the passage of the new law had caused them “stomach ache”.

“The Congress says we are anti-Muslim, we are not. You are habituated, we conducted surgical strikes and you call us Muslim virodhi. We gave Muslim women rights over triple talaq and you call us Muslim virodhi. We removed Article 370 and you called us Muslim Virodhi. Now we brought the new citizenship law and you are bent on burning the North-East,” Shah said.

“I assure the people of Assam and other Northeastern states that your culture, social identity, language and political rights will not be touched and the Narendra Modi government will protect them,” he said.

He added that Congress always did vote bank politics. “Pakistan attacked in Uri, Pulwama, but this time Mauni Baba is not the PM, it is 56-inch Narendra Modi… We went inside Pakistan’s home and attacked the terrorists,” he said.

Shah appealed to people not to vote for the candidate or the CM, but for the development of Jharkhand.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement