Citizenship law: Amit Shah says Congress bent on burning North-East

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Opposition, and particularly the Congress, of stoking violence in the Northeast over the citizenship law. Speaking at rallies in Giridih and Baghmara in poll-bound Jharkhand, he said the passage of the new law had caused them “stomach ache”.

“The Congress says we are anti-Muslim, we are not. You are habituated, we conducted surgical strikes and you call us Muslim virodhi. We gave Muslim women rights over triple talaq and you call us Muslim virodhi. We removed Article 370 and you called us Muslim Virodhi. Now we brought the new citizenship law and you are bent on burning the North-East,” Shah said.

“I assure the people of Assam and other Northeastern states that your culture, social identity, language and political rights will not be touched and the Narendra Modi government will protect them,” he said.

He added that Congress always did vote bank politics. “Pakistan attacked in Uri, Pulwama, but this time Mauni Baba is not the PM, it is 56-inch Narendra Modi… We went inside Pakistan’s home and attacked the terrorists,” he said.

Shah appealed to people not to vote for the candidate or the CM, but for the development of Jharkhand.

