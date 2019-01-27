Citizenship Bill: Tripura royal scion joins stir, warns of massive protest if Bill passed in RS

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma Sunday launched an attack against BJP over Citizenship Amendment Bill saying the legislation is a “jumla”. He threatened that if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government tries to pass the Bill in Rajya Sabha or enforce it through an ordinance, it will have consequences of massive protest.

“If they try to pass it in the Rajya Sabha or enforce it with an ordinance, we shall show them that we might be a small state but we are less than no one else. People of Tripura would stand with “the country” against politics,” Pradyot warned.

Tripura United Indigenous People’s Council (TUIPC), a joint body of 48 returnee insurgent organisations, organised the protest as a part of the series of agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The protests started at Baijalbari in Khowai district, 55km from here, this afternoon.

Pradyot joined the stir and appealed people to rise against the legislation. He said the people of the state would vote for any party which repeals the legislation in the coming Parliament election.

“Their (BJP) own ally Shiv Sena is speaking against the Bill. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is protesting in her state. Janata Dal (United), Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) and political parties in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram are against the Bill. We in Tripura are against it too. Our vote will only go to the party which will repeal the citizenship bill,” Pradyot said.

He appealed all the political parties to join a unified struggle against the legislation and said, “They (BJP) will do politics for five years. But if the Bill is passed, our society will be divided in a way which will never heal.”

Pradyot Kishore, who is also Working President of Tripura Pradesh Congress and AICC secretary, said the agitation will not be held with political colours but on the question of existence of Indians.

“We are an integral part of India. This bill is against all communities and religions across Tiprasa, Manipuri, Hindus, Muslims etc. We have a shortage of schools, infrastructure and jobs. Why shall we bring more people from Bangladesh and give them benefits? Let the government give us benefits first and then go to think about other countries,” he said.

Tripura’s tribal ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) earlier criticised the Bill saying it would jeopardize tribal identity in the state and NE India. Other tribal parties like Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), National Conference of Tripura (NCT), IPFT-Tipraha have also opposed the legislation.

Fifteen persons were injured including four who sustained bullet injuries during police action on a group of citizenship bill protesters at Madhabbari in West Tripura district on January 8. The incident resulted in severe ethnic tension as several shops were gutted by angry protesters. The state government imposed Section 144 in the area and shut down mobile internet services for four days to contain the situation.