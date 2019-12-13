Delhi: Cops lathicharge Jamia students, use tear gas during Citizenship Bill protests

The cops use tear gas to disperse the protesters. (Express Photo) The cops use tear gas to disperse the protesters. (Express Photo)

The Citizenship Amendment Bill protests at Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi turned violent Friday after protesting students and police clashed. There were reports of stone-pelting at the protest site and police resorted to lathicharge and use of tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

The police blocked the protest route by putting heavy barricades outside the campus, fearing violence, and detained those who tried to jump the barricades.

Students had earlier today announced a march to Parliament to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. However, they were stopped near the university where they clashed with the police.

Security Update As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Patel Chowk and Janpath have been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 13, 2019

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk and Janpath metro stations due to students’ protests against the Bill. “As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Patel Chowk and Janpath have been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” DMRC said in tweet.

