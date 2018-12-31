Citizenship Bill: Last opportunity for JPC to submit report, says chairman

The Parliamentary committee looking into the Bill to amendment the Citizenship Act, 1955, is slated to meet on Monday to discuss the contentious aspects of the Bill and finalise them before it can submit it to the Lok Sabha. The bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in August 2016.

Committee chairman Rajendra Agrawal of the BJP said that this is “practically the last session” of Parliament, though there is still the Budget Session later. He said this is the “last opportunity” for the JPC to present its report now, and if it fails to do so, he said, it would have “failed” in its purpose. He said they would try to “build consensus on the report”, but if that does not happen it may go to vote.