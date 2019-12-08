Citizenship Amendment Bill will not get Punjab House nod: CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Even as he defended the right of the police to fire back to counter an attack, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Saturday came out against extra constitutional executions as being against the nation’s Constitutional spirit, while also opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which he said would not be allowed to be passed in Punjab Assembly.

Speaking at a session at HT Summit 2019, along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Amarinder said, with reference to the Telangana killing of the rape accused, that “if the men had fired at the cops then the action was justified.”

He, however, said that there was no such thing as encounter. In his state, the police were very clear on this issue, and terrorists and goondas/gangsters had been asked to lay down their arms or face the consequences, he added.

The two Congress chief ministers, who had upset “BJP’s dream of a Congress Mukt Bharat”, fielded a host of questions on a range of issues during the session, which saw them in agreement on all the key subjects, including the Telangana shootout. Baghel said the people of the country were tired of delayed justice and the process needed to be expedited.

In his usual candid style, Amarinder came out strongly against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as “being against the democratic spirit of India, which is a free country”.

“Let the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill be passed by Parliament and come to our Assembly, where we have two third majority…it will not be passed in my state,” he asserted, when asked how Punjab would tackle the problem if the Centre makes it a law.

Both Amarinder and Baghel pointed out that the Congress party was opposed to the NRC as a tool to force people to leave the country.

