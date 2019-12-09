Citizenship Bill: Won’t ‘selective acceptance’ of Hindu immigrants trigger religious war, asks Shiv Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor B S Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and former CM Devendra Fadnavis, at the Pune airport last week. (Express photo/Ashish Kale) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor B S Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and former CM Devendra Fadnavis, at the Pune airport last week. (Express photo/Ashish Kale)

The Shiv Sena on Monday accused the Centre of creating an “invisible partition” of Hindus and Muslims under the garb of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and wondered if the “selective acceptance” of Hindu illegal immigrants will act as a trigger for a religious war in the country. The controversial Bill is slated to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

Taking to party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the party, which has 18 MPs in Lok Sabha, said, “There is no dearth of problems in India now but still we are inviting new ones such as CAB. It looks like the Centre has made an invisible partition of Hindus and Muslims over the bill.”

The editorial further read. “It is true that there is no other country for Hindus except Hindustan. But by accepting only Hindus among the illegal immigrants..will it be a trigger of a religious war in the country?”

“If someone is trying to do a vote bank politics under the garb of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill then it is not in the interest of the country,” it added.

However, at the same time, the party urged Priem Minister Narendra Modi to initiate strong action against a few neighbouring countries that reportedly torture Hindus.

“Like Pakistan, PM Modi should teach a strong lesson to other neighbouring countries torturing the communities like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis and Jains,” the edit said.

The Sena, which recently parted ways with the saffron party to form government in Maharashtra with the support of rivals NCP and Congress, said the prime minister has already proven that certain things are “mumkin” (possible).

“Now, he should ensure that these communities won’t have to leave their respective countries with his similar adventurous actions. This would help in strengthening the country’s internal security as well,” it said, apparently referring to the surgical strike and Balakot air strike.

However, the party said, the illegal immigrants staying in India should be sent back to their countries of origin, a stated position of the BJP.

“The exact number of such illegal immigrants should be known. If it is in lakhs then where are they going to be settled in India?” Sena asked.

“In Islamic countries, minority Hindus are treated as second class citizens, girls are kidnapped and assaulted and sometimes there are forced conversions,” it added.

“Most of the states from the NE region have opposed the CAB besides states like Bihar where the BJP is sharing power with the JD(U), chiefly because immigrants are seen as threat to their regional culture. West Bengal is another major state opposing the bill,” it said.

The editorial also referred to the situation in Maharashtra, saying the number of illegal immigrants is already putting a lot of pressure on local bodies to provide civic amenities.

“In such a scenario, states like Gujarat and Karnataka will have to play a major and humanitarian role to accommodate these immigrants,” it said.

