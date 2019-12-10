Passage of CAB attack on Constitution, says Rahul; Bill reflects ‘tryst with bigotry’, remarks Priyanka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI/File) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI/File)

Slamming the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said the legislation is an attack on the Indian constitution and those supporting it is actually attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation,” Rahul said in a tweet.

However, Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena, with whom the grand old party joined hand to form the government in Maharashtra, made it clear that they won’t deflect from their stand of supporting the Bill in Rajya Sabha. On being asked if the party will support CAB in Rajya Sabha after supporting it in Lok Sabha, he said, “Alag alag bhumika hoti kya humari? Rashtra ki hith ki bhumika lekar Shiv Sena khadi rehti hain, yeh kisi ki monopoly nahi hai. (Do we have diverging roles (in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha)? Shiv Sena always stands for the nation’s good. This isn’t anybody’s monopoly.)

Rahul’s sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, too, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, saying the passage of the Bill in the Lower House of Parliament Tuesday midnight confirmed India’s “tryst with bigotry” and “narrow-minded exclusion”.

“Last night at midnight, India’s tryst with bigotry and narrow-minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom. In that freedom, is enshrined the right to equality, and the right to freedom of religion,” she said in a tweet.

Arguing that all the people of this country have a right to its Constitution and citizenship, she alleged the government of trying to “systematically destroy” constitution and vowed to fight it.

“Our constitution, our citizenship, our dreams of a strong and unified India belong to all of us. We will fight against this government’s agenda to systematically destroy our constitution and undo the fundamental premise on which our country was built with all our might,” she wrote.

