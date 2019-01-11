Citizenship Bill: India matching Pakistan’s policies, says Mehbooba Mufti

Amid the ongoing row over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday referred to Pakistan to describe how India is “matching” some of the neighbouring country’s “policies in spirit” through its “attitude towards minorities”.

Taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi-led government, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) posted on Twitter, “Granting citizenship on the basis of religion is appalling and disgusting in equal measure. We are full of venom when it comes to Pakistan but are matching some of its policies in spirit.”

She also said the neighbouring country had a better attitude towards its minorities. “But even the country that was formed on the basis of two nation theory has changed its attitude towards minorities now. Temples have been declared as national heritage and approved the Hindu marriage bill,” she said.

The Bill, which was cleared in the Lok and Rajya Sabha and is awaiting the President’s nod, aims to accord citizenship to people from six non-Muslim minority communities of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who sought to escape “religious persecution” in those countries. Despite assurance from the Centre, protests have broken out across northeast states, especially in Assam, with agitators demanding revocation of the Bill.

Allaying fears on the Bill, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier assured that the government was committed to preserving the distinct culture and identity of the Northeast. He said the Bill would pave way for Indian citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities from three countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.