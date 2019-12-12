Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Tripura Congress calls for shut down, Assam BJP says ‘situation tense’

Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill turned violent in Guwahati on Wednesday. (PTI) Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill turned violent in Guwahati on Wednesday. (PTI)

Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE news Updates: A day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Tripura Congress called for a shut down in the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, protests have intensified in Assam against the Bill. Ruling BJP MPs from the state have expressed “genuine concern” at the “tense situation” and said that “people are worried and confused”. “I don’t know about tomorrow. There is misunderstanding and misinterpretation. People should understand things correctly. It’s getting worse,” said Guwahati MP Queen Oja.

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday. The Army was deployed, mobile internet services were snapped in 10 other districts — Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup as tens of thousands of protesters descended on the streets. Protesters in Guwahati expressed fear that the CAB would “open the floodgates for illegal Bangladeshis and violate the Assam Accord” of 1985. At many locations, protesters were seen holding placards that read “No CAB”, and shouting slogans against the Bill and the BJP-led state government.

Meanwhile, the Central government has issued an advisory to private TV channels against showing content that “can encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order” or “promotes anti-national attitudes” or anything that can affect the “integrity of the nation”.