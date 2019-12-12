Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Tripura Congress calls for shut down, Assam BJP says ‘situation tense’

Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE news Updates: A day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Tripura Congress called for a shut down in the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, protests have intensified in Assam against the Bill. Ruling BJP MPs from the state have expressed “genuine concern” at the “tense situation” and said that “people are worried and confused”. “I don’t know about tomorrow. There is misunderstanding and misinterpretation. People should understand things correctly. It’s getting worse,” said Guwahati MP Queen Oja.
Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday. The Army was deployed, mobile internet services were snapped in 10 other districts — Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup as tens of thousands of protesters descended on the streets. Protesters in Guwahati expressed fear that the CAB would “open the floodgates for illegal Bangladeshis and violate the Assam Accord” of 1985. At many locations, protesters were seen holding placards that read “No CAB”, and shouting slogans against the Bill and the BJP-led state government.
Meanwhile, the Central government has issued an advisory to private TV channels against showing content that “can encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order” or “promotes anti-national attitudes” or anything that can affect the “integrity of the nation”.
Late in the night, curfew was also imposed in Dibrugarh for an indefinite period as protesters targeted the houses of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union minister Rameswar Teli in the district.
Pallab Lochan Das, BJP MP from Tezpur said, people in Assam fear that their language will be lost, Bangla will replace Assamese and that they will become a minority. “We have to take a number of steps. Apart from an intense campaign, the Centre should pass a law to protect the language. There are six communities in Assam that are seeking ST status, we will have to take steps for it.”
“The issue is with the way it is being presented to the people,” said . “The wrong news being circulated is that there will be lakhs coming to stay here, and that border fences have been broken for people from Bangladesh. People have not been told about the cut-off date,” he added.
With protest intensifying in Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was cleared by the Rajya Sabha Wednesday, ruling BJP MPs from the state expressed “genuine concern” at the “tense situation” and said that “people are worried and confused”. Three party MPs from Assam told The Indian Express that there is a “lot of misunderstanding over the Bill” but stressed that “this is not the way to protest”.
