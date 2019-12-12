Follow Us:
Thursday, December 12, 2019
  • Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Tripura Congress calls for shut down, Assam BJP says ‘situation tense’
Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Tripura Congress calls for shut down, Assam BJP says ‘situation tense’

Citizenship Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: Protesters in Guwahati expressed fear that the CAB would “open the floodgates for illegal Bangladeshis and violate the Assam Accord” of 1985.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2019 9:24:35 am
Citizenship amendment bill protest, assam protest, assam news, assam latest news, assam today news, citizenship amendment bill, citizenship amendment bill 2019, CAB protest, citizenship amendment bill protest today, citizenship amendment bill 2019 india, citizenship amendment bill live news, cab news, cab latest news, assam internet ban news Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill turned violent in Guwahati on Wednesday. (PTI)

Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE news Updates: A day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Tripura Congress called for a shut down in the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, protests have intensified in Assam against the Bill. Ruling BJP MPs from the state have expressed “genuine concern” at the “tense situation” and said that “people are worried and confused”. “I don’t know about tomorrow. There is misunderstanding and misinterpretation. People should understand things correctly. It’s getting worse,” said Guwahati MP Queen Oja.

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday. The Army was deployed, mobile internet services were snapped in 10 other districts  — Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup as tens of thousands of protesters descended on the streets. Protesters in Guwahati expressed fear that the CAB would “open the floodgates for illegal Bangladeshis and violate the Assam Accord” of 1985. At many locations, protesters were seen holding placards that read “No CAB”, and shouting slogans against the Bill and the BJP-led state government.

Meanwhile, the Central government has issued an advisory to private TV channels against showing content that “can encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order” or “promotes anti-national attitudes” or anything that can affect the “integrity of the nation”.

Citizenship Amendment Bill LIVE Updates:  Situation very tense, people worried and confused, admit Assam BJP MPs.

    09:20 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's house targeted in Dibrugarh

    Late in the night, curfew was also imposed in Dibrugarh for an indefinite period as protesters targeted the houses of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union minister Rameswar Teli in the district.  

    Source:PTI 

    09:04 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    'People in Assam fear that their language will be lost'


    Pallab Lochan Das, BJP MP from Tezpur said, people in Assam fear that their language will be lost, Bangla will replace Assamese and that they will become a minority. “We have to take a number of steps. Apart from an intense campaign, the Centre should pass a law to protect the language. There are six communities in Assam that are seeking ST status, we will have to take steps for it.”

    “The issue is with the way it is being presented to the people,” said . “The wrong news being circulated is that there will be lakhs coming to stay here, and that border fences have been broken for people from Bangladesh. People have not been told about the cut-off date,” he added.

    08:57 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Situation very tense, people worried and confused, admit Assam BJP MPs

    With protest intensifying in Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was cleared by the Rajya Sabha Wednesday, ruling BJP MPs from the state expressed “genuine concern” at the “tense situation” and said that “people are worried and confused”. Three party MPs from Assam told The Indian Express that there is a “lot of misunderstanding over the Bill” but stressed that “this is not the way to protest”. 

    08:55 (IST)12 Dec 2019

    Hello and welcome to our Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE blog. The Tripura Congress has called for a shut down in the state today. Intensified protests in Assam have led to curfew in many districts of the state. Follow this space for the latest update. 

    citizenship amendment bill, cab parliament, lok sabha rajya sabha citizenship bill, muslims in citizenship bill, cab protests, amit shah cab, pratap bhanu mehta opinions, indian express opinions, latest news, indian express Anti-CAB protesters participate in a torchlight procession in Gauhati.  Thursday.  (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

    Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates:

    As tens of thousands of anti-CAB protesters descended on the streets of Assam on Wednesday, the Assam government was caught in wrong foot,  just a day after officials maintained that they were in control of the situation while alleging that the agitation was largely fuelled by misinformation.

    Government sources said 50 companies (5,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces from J&K have been rushed to North-East states, particularly Assam. Sources said the forces were pulled out of J&K where the situation following the abrogation of Article 370 is “not expected to deteriorate” with the winter setting in.

    The CAB, which is a contentious issue in North-East India with influential socio-political groups and political parties holding it as a threat to the interests of the indigenous communities of the region was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a division which saw 125 vote in favour and 99 against.

