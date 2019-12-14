CAB protests LIVE Updates: As Assam remains tense, US urges India to protect rights of its religious minorities

Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 Protests Today Live News Updates: Violent protests against the newly-enacted citizenship law continued to rock the North-East states and spread to West Bengal, Delhi and parts of south India, Friday, with police resorting to lathicharge and tear gas shells to contain protesters. While two people were killed in Assam, at least 25 students were injured in protests outside Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University. Over 40 students were detained by the Delhi Police. In Bengal, a railway station was set ablaze and protesters vandalised public property.
In its first remarks on the issue, the Trump administration urged India to “protect the rights of its religious minorities” in keeping with its “Constitution and democratic values”. The US and the UK have also issued travel advisories asking their citizens to “exercise caution” while visiting the North-East in the wake of the protests. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, meanwhile, said they are “concerned” that the law is “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” and appear to “undermine the commitment to equality”.
Amid the wide-spread protests over CAB, Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was scheduled to hold an annual bilateral summit meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Guwahati, has deferred his visit. Bangladesh also protested after the convoy of its envoy was attacked, and two signposts of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission were vandalised. Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan have also cancelled their visit to India
Highlights