Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE updates: Violence continues in Assam, Meghalaya; Bill gets Prez nod

Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE updates: President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, even as violent protests continued to rock the state of Assam where two people were killed and over 20 injured in alleged police firing. The law will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014. It leaves out Muslims.

The Union Home Ministry Thursday kept around 20 companies — around 2,000 personnel — of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on standby to move to Assam on Friday. While state officials extended the ban on mobile internet in ten districts by 48 hours, Guwahati remained under indefinite curfew. A senior official told The Indian Express that non-BSNL broadband services have also been suspended.

On Thursday, the protests spilt over to neighbouring Meghalaya after vehicles were vandalised and set ablaze in Police Bazaar and Iew Duh areas, resulting in the imposition of curfew in all neighbourhoods that include areas under Sadar PS and Lumdiengjri PS. Mobile internet and messaging services were suspended for 48 hours from 5 pm on Thursday.