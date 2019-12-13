Citizenship Amendment Bill: Papon cancels Delhi concert

Papon also apologised to his fans on Twitter for the last-minute cancellation. (File) Papon also apologised to his fans on Twitter for the last-minute cancellation. (File)

Playback singer Angaraag Papon Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, on Thursday cancelled his concert, tweeting that his home state of “Assam is burning, crying and under curfew” and that he would not be able to entertain the audiences in his present state of mind.

The performance was scheduled to take place at Imperfecto Shor Cafe & Club in Delhi’s Aerocity. Since the tickets had already been sold for the gig, Papon reassured his fans that the organisers would take care of the refunds.

Papon told The Indian Express, “I am not at peace. This Bill will apply to people seeking refuge in India for persecution done to them in neighbouring countries. On humanitarian grounds, there is no problem with that. But it so happens that Assam is the corridor for refugees coming from Bangladesh. With its delicately balanced, complex cultural fabric, it’s a threat to the language and culture of the indigenous mix if such ‘large numbers’ of people come and settle in the limited area with limited resources.”

He added that Assam had been facing this for decades. “So maybe Assam can be exempted from the CAB like other North-Eastern states and India can share these refugees and distribute them all across,” said Papon.

