DESAM warns of movement for separate ‘political autonomy’ for northeast if RS passes Citizenship Bill

The Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has threatened to start a movement to demand separate “political autonomy” for the entire northeastern states if the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019.

DESAM, another powerful student’s body of Manipur, issued the warning hours after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, despite vehement protests from the Northeastern states.

“We are all set to launch a political autonomy movement for the North Eastern states by joining hands with various student and civil bodies if the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha,” said N Edison, vice-president, DESAM.

The student body also questioned the stance of the BJP-led Manipur government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019.

N Edison contended that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is a “venomous Bill” intended to wipe out the indigenous people of the northeastern states.

“Passing of such a bill in the Lok Sabha is like a countdown to doomsday for the people of the northeastern states,” he added.

The DESAM vice-president also lauded the supporters of the 11-hour bandh called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in different states of the region.

He further extended solidarity to the six bandh supporters who were reportedly injured during police action in Tripura, during the 11-hour NESO’s bandh.

Meanwhile, the Manipuri Student’s Federation (MSF) has also announced to extend full cooperation to any form of movement against the passing of the Citizenship Bill.

The MSF has said the passing of the Bill has made the picture clearer of the prolonged discrimination against and subjugation of the people of the northeastern region meted out by the government of India.

“The government of India has declared a war against the indigenous population of the region. The MSF will not remain a silent spectator to it,” said K Bidyasagar.

Expressing his concern over the prevailing situation in Tripura, the MSF leader appealed to all the student’s groups, civil bodies of the northeastern states to join hands in the fight against tyranny.