Citizenship Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: Protests continue in Northeast, Army flag march in Assam’s Dibrugarh

Citizenship Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill continued Wednesday in the northeastern states with the Army carrying out a flag march in Assam’s Dibrugarh. The controversial Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha with a 311-80 margin at 12.02 am Tuesday, was tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In Assam, students proceeded towards the state secretariat in large numbers, broke barricades and clashed with the police. The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets at the demonstrators.

Protests against the CAB have been reported from other parts of the country. Students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are holding a protest on the campus. Demonstrations were held in Assam, where the security forces fired tear gas at protestors. Banners were raised against the bill at the Kerala film festival.

While tabling the Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Indian Muslims have nothing to worry about as they “were, are, and will remain Indian citizens”. Non-Muslim minorities from three nations who came to India after Independence will be given Indian citizenship, the home minister said, adding that Muslim migrants from the world over cannot be given citizenship.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Bill will be written in “golden letters” in history, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said termed the Bill as an attempt by “Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East” and a “criminal attack” on the region.