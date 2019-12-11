Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
  Citizenship Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: Protests continue in Northeast, Army flag march in Assam's Dibrugarh
Citizenship Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: Protests continue in Northeast, Army flag march in Assam's Dibrugarh

Citizenship Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: The Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha with a 311-80 margin at 12.02 am Tuesday, has been tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 11, 2019 2:46:57 pm
Citizenship Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha, protests nationwide Citizenship Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: In Assam, students proceeded towards the state secretariat in large numbers, broke barricades and clashed with the police.

Citizenship Amendment Bill LIVE Updates: Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill continued Wednesday in the northeastern states with the Army carrying out a flag march in Assam’s Dibrugarh. The controversial Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha with a 311-80 margin at 12.02 am Tuesday, was tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In Assam, students proceeded towards the state secretariat in large numbers, broke barricades and clashed with the police. The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets at the demonstrators.

Protests against the CAB have been reported from other parts of the country. Students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are holding a protest on the campus. Demonstrations were held in Assam, where the security forces fired tear gas at protestors. Banners were raised against the bill at the Kerala film festival.

While tabling the Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Indian Muslims have nothing to worry about as they “were, are, and will remain Indian citizens”. Non-Muslim minorities from three nations who came to India after Independence will be given Indian citizenship, the home minister said, adding that Muslim migrants from the world over cannot be given citizenship.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Bill will be written in “golden letters” in history, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said termed the Bill as an attempt by “Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East” and a “criminal attack” on the region.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Follow LIVE Updates here.

    14:31 (IST)11 Dec 2019
    Left trade union stage rally against NRC in Kolkata

    Meanwhile, left trade unions staged a long march against NRC, public sector disinvestment in Kolkata on Wednesday. 

    Left trade unions staged a long march against NRC on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
    14:24 (IST)11 Dec 2019
    Banners against CAB raised at Kerala film festival

    Banners against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill were raised at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala on Tuesday (IFFK). Read more here

    14:18 (IST)11 Dec 2019
    Protests against Citizenship Bill in Assam

    Fierce demonstrations were held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati. Tear gas was used by the security forces on protestors. 

    Meanwhile, the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) called an 11-hour bandh against the Bill on Tuesday, which was marked by deserted roads, closed educational institutions and banks, markets and vehicles set on fire, huge processions raising slogans. Exams at Guwahati University and Dibrugarh University were postponed due to the bandh.The Tripura government suspended SMS and mobile internet connectivity for 48-hours starting 2 pm on Tuesday. Police resorted to lathicharge in Hatigaon, Dispur and Ganeshguri areas in Guwahati where protesters resorted to stone-pelting and burnt tyres and two-wheelers.

    The CAB is a contentious issue in North-East India with influential socio-political groups and political parties holding it as a threat to the interests of the indigenous communities of the region. Earlier this year, several organisations observed a bandh on January 8 when the earlier Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed. The revised bill exempts the whole of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and almost the whole of Meghalaya, and parts of Assam and Tripura.

