BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad to move SC against Citizenship Act

In a sharp u-turn after supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad, on Sunday said it will move the Supreme Court against the contentious bill which was passed by both Houses.

“We will not allow the CAB to be implemented in Assam. We will approach the SC against CAB,” Ramendra Kalita, senior AGP leader, told The Indian Express. CAA protests | Follow LIVE updates

“A party delegation will soon go to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and urge them reconsider CAB. We also appeal to the government that any decision on CAB should be taken only after talking to leading organisations like the AASU, AJYCP and others,” Kalita added.

Speaking on the party’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya voting in favour of the Bill in the Upper House, Kalita said, “We had never supported the CAB but, yes, our RS MP voted for it and that raised several questions in the people’s mind. But the BJP have a majority. They would have passed CAB even if we had voted against it. But we have clarified our stand now.”

The AGP is the first ally to speak against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Earlier this year, the AGP had walked out of the alliance over the CAB but rejoined after barely two months to contest the general elections together with the BJP. It was also given three state ministerial berths.

The northeastern state has seen violent protests erupt since the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, eventually getting the consent of the President and becoming an Act. At least four people have succumbed to bullet injuries in Guwahati, with several injured.

