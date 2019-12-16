‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi condemns Citizenship Act violent protests, appeals for peace

PM Modi condemned the violent protests taking place across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (File Photo) PM Modi condemned the violent protests taking place across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (File Photo)

Condemning the ongoing violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that such agitations are “unfortunate and deeply distressing”.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi tweeted, “Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos.”

Assuring the people about the Citizenship Act, the Prime Minister said, “I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India.”

Insisting that “disturbances” should not divide the country, he added, “The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.”

The Prime Minister’s tweets come a day after protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi’s Jamia Milia University turned violent. On Sunday, the Delhi Police lobbed teargas shells inside the campus, forced their way in, and allegedly dragged students out of the library and the mosque, and assaulted them. The police action came after violence over the law erupted in parts of south Delhi where over an estimated 1,000 protesters clashed with police and at least six buses and over 50 vehicles were set ablaze in Mathura Road, New Friends Colony, Jamia Nagar and Sarai Julena.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the matter of violence against students on Tuesday, but placed a condition that “rioting must stop”. Taking strong note of the damage to public property, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde warned that it won’t hear the matter if “rioting and destruction of public property continues”.

