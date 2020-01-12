CAA won’t be implemented in Maharashtra: Congress, NCP

“Anti-CAA protests are being held across the country. The Congress is extending full support to the people as the Act is against the Constitution,” state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said. (Representational Image) “Anti-CAA protests are being held across the country. The Congress is extending full support to the people as the Act is against the Constitution,” state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said. (Representational Image)

Even as the Home Ministry brought in a notification stating that the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had come into force, the Congress and the NCP leaders in the state said they will not implement the legislation in Maharashtra.

“Anti-CAA protests are being held across the country. The Congress is extending full support to the people as the Act is against the Constitution. The CAA will not be implemented in Maharashtra,” Revenue Minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said Saturday.

Congress Minister, Nitin Raut, said, “The Centre can take a stand that it wants. The Congress has been clear in its stand against the CAA.”

The NCP, too, said that as of now there was no plans of implementing CAA in Maharashtra. “The issue with regards to CAA is pending before the Supreme Court. I do not foresee its implementation in Maharashtra,” Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App