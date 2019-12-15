Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE: Curfew relaxed in Assam’s Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh

Citizenship Amendment Act protests today LIVE: With violent protests and arson simmering down in Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that their government is “committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens and the rights of the people of Assam.”
Sonowal will also lead a team to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon to discuss the ongoing protests in the state. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint CSIR-UGC NET scheduled for Sunday had been postponed for candidates appearing for the test in Assam and Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, curfew has been relaxed during the daytime in Dibrugarh and Guwahati on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. Curfew has been relaxed in Dibrugarh and in Guwahati from 7 am to 4 pm, PTI said.
On Saturday, Guwahati saw long queues at petrol pumps and ATMs as shops opened after three days. The ban on Internet services has been extended to Monday. The All Assam Students’ Union announced that it would start its three-day satyagraha from Monday.
Highlights
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal focused on secularism and federalism while delivering his speech at Amritsar’s Teja Singh Samundri Hall, on the 99th foundation day of the party, after he was re-elected for the third time. Speaking from the headquarters of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the former deputy chief minister said genuine federalism and secularism were the cornerstones of SAD. The Ferozepur MP said that under which the rights of minorities should be safeguarded. He said it was with this in mind that he had earlier stated that Muslims should be brought under the purview of the Citizen Amendment Bill. Read more
Assam sees it as ‘betrayal’, Tripura — a return to its violent past. Months after it swept the Lok Sabha polls and in power in the two states for the first time, BJP is facing a backlash over CAB in these states. How did the state government not anticipate it and what are the challenges ahead? Read here
The BJP on Saturday blamed the ruling TMC for violence against the new citizenship law and the NRC and said President’s Rule may be imposed if the situation did not improve in the state. “The state is burning due to TMC. If it continues like this, then the Centre will be left with no option but to impose President’s Rule. We would seek the imposition of President’s rule in the state,” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said at a press conference in Kolkata. Read more
To support ongoing protests against the new citizenship law in Assam and other northeastern states, the Assamese community in Pune urged people to come forward with appeals asking the government to protect the interests of the residents of the Assam valley. Asomi, an organisation that provides assistance to the Assamese community in the city, held a press conference on Saturday, where it voiced its opinion. “We are here to express our solidarity with the people of Assam,” said Col (Retd) Tarun C Bora, adviser, Asomi. “We appeal to the central and state governments to take concrete steps so that the concerns of the Assamese community, their identity, their culture, and religious affinity are protected,” Col Bora said. Read more
The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said. Curfew was relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm in Dibrugarh west, Naharkatia, Tenughat and some other places in the district from 7 am to 4 pm, officials said. Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road in Guwahati town. Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city. Petrol pumps in the city have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel. Police are using loudspeakers to inform the public about the relaxation, he added. (PTI)
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that their government is “committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens and the rights of the people of Assam.”