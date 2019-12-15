Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE: Curfew relaxed in Assam’s Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh

Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 Protests in Assam, Tripura, Guwahati, Northeast Today: Protests against the citizenship law in Guwahati. (File) Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 Protests in Assam, Tripura, Guwahati, Northeast Today: Protests against the citizenship law in Guwahati. (File)

Citizenship Amendment Act protests today LIVE: With violent protests and arson simmering down in Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that their government is “committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens and the rights of the people of Assam.”

Sonowal will also lead a team to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon to discuss the ongoing protests in the state. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint CSIR-UGC NET scheduled for Sunday had been postponed for candidates appearing for the test in Assam and Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, curfew has been relaxed during the daytime in Dibrugarh and Guwahati on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. Curfew has been relaxed in Dibrugarh and in Guwahati from 7 am to 4 pm, PTI said.

On Saturday, Guwahati saw long queues at petrol pumps and ATMs as shops opened after three days. The ban on Internet services has been extended to Monday. The All Assam Students’ Union announced that it would start its three-day satyagraha from Monday.