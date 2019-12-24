Rahul, Priyanka denied entry in Meerut to meet kin of people killed in CAA violence

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were denied entry in Meerut on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were denied entry in Meerut on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by Meerut police on Tuesday while they were on their way to meet family members of those killed during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Meerut last week. The Meerut administration assured the leaders that they would be allowed on Thursday.

“We were suddenly informed that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were coming to Meerut to meet the bereaved families of those who died during the Friday violence. We have stopped them near Mohiuddinpur Sugar Mill in Partapur and keeping in view their security and the prevailing law and order situation in the town, we have requested them to postpone their Tuesday visit,” Akhilesh Narain Singh, Meerut SP told mediapersons.

“Section 144 of the CrPC is already in effect in the city. They are welcome if they come again on Thursday,” Akhilesh Narain Singh said.

Most of the six people killed during the vandalism on Meerut streets on December 20 were residents of Bhumia Ka Pul. The sixth victim succumbed to bullet injuries at a Delhi hospital on Monday afternoon. Saalim (28), a resident of Tala Factory lane at Bhumia Ka Pul, was buried at the Salempur graveyard in New Dehli in presence of his family members late on Monday evening, police said.

While Congress leaders reached Mohiuddinpur Sugar Mills in huge number to greet Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, the local administration made elaborate police arrangements there and also at Bhumia Ka Pul to ward off any violence

Both the leaders did not make any statements regarding the Meerut violence to mediapersons before returning to New Delhi.

