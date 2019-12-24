Citizenship Act protests LIVE updates: Protesting students gherao Bengal Guv at Jadavpur University

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Protesting students blocked the convoy of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jadavpur University where the Governor had arrived for a convocation ceremony. Amid growing opposition against the amended citizenship law, the Union cabinet is scheduled to meet Tuesday in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to allay fears on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens, protests against the Act continue to increase since the passage of the legislation.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will today hold her fifth protest march against the legislation in the last few days. She will lead the march from Swami Vivekanada statue at Bidhan Sarani in north Kolkata to Gandhi Bhawan in Beleghata. The BJP, led by party’s working president JP Nadda, held a counter-rally in the state Monday in support of the amended Act. Addressing party workers, Nadda did not refer to NRC during his 35-minute speech. He, however, spoke on the importance of the CAA citing how “Muslims have flourished in our country, but Hindus have suffered torture in Pakistan.”
In the national capital, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav will lead a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, a day after the Congress joined the protests against the new citizenship law and the NRC, with its entire top leadership holding a satyagraha at Raj Ghat. The Act seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Protesters have argued that the Act is unconstitutional in that it proposes religious classification.
Highlights
Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry in Kochi: Urge the Centre to review the Citizenship Amendment Act, we need a more democratic debate on this act
Plea moved in High Court seeking recovery of damages for destruction of public and private property during anti-CAA protests in Delhi. (PTI)
Chandra Kumar Bose, BJP leader and grand-nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, has questioned the government on the Citizenship Amendment Act, a day after the party held a pro-CAA rally in West Bengal.
"If CAA is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis and Jains only! Why not include Muslims as well? Let's be transparent," he said in a tweet today. "If Muslims are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come, so there is no harm in including them. However, this is not entirely true- what about Baluch who live in Pakistan and Afghanistan? What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan?" he said.
Students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act blocked the convoy of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he arrived at Jadavpur University for the convocation ceremony. Protestors showed black flags and raised slogans against the Governor, news agency ANI reported.
Joining the growing list of Chief Ministers opposed to a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said Monday that NRC would not be implemented in the state.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, too, declared that the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC would not be implemented in their respective states.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday wrote to Chief Ministers of all non-BJP ruled states and senior leaders of Opposition parties urging to them to “unite” and chalk out a plan to “save the country”.
In her letter, Banerjee described the current situation arising out of protests in the country against the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as “serious” and urged all opposition parties to come together and rise against the “draconian regime” of the central government. Read more here
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act will be held in the national capital and West Bengal. Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of opposing the CAA and the proposed NRC, last week led three protest marches and addressed two rallies on the issue in the city.
On Tuesday, she is scheduled to hold another protest march from Swami Vivekanada statue at Bidhan Sarani in north Kolkata to Gandhi Bhawan in Beleghata.