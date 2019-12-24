Citizenship Act protests LIVE updates: Protesting students gherao Bengal Guv at Jadavpur University

Protests against the amended citizenship law have intensified over the last week (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla) Protests against the amended citizenship law have intensified over the last week (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla)

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Protesting students blocked the convoy of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jadavpur University where the Governor had arrived for a convocation ceremony. Amid growing opposition against the amended citizenship law, the Union cabinet is scheduled to meet Tuesday in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to allay fears on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens, protests against the Act continue to increase since the passage of the legislation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will today hold her fifth protest march against the legislation in the last few days. She will lead the march from Swami Vivekanada statue at Bidhan Sarani in north Kolkata to Gandhi Bhawan in Beleghata. The BJP, led by party’s working president JP Nadda, held a counter-rally in the state Monday in support of the amended Act. Addressing party workers, Nadda did not refer to NRC during his 35-minute speech. He, however, spoke on the importance of the CAA citing how “Muslims have flourished in our country, but Hindus have suffered torture in Pakistan.”

In the national capital, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav will lead a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, a day after the Congress joined the protests against the new citizenship law and the NRC, with its entire top leadership holding a satyagraha at Raj Ghat. The Act seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Protesters have argued that the Act is unconstitutional in that it proposes religious classification.