‘Income tax from few billionaires not the only tax’: Sisodia on Kangana’s ‘3-4% taxpayers’ remark

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday took a stinging swipe at actor Kangana Ranaut for her remark that “only 3-4 per cent of citizens are tax-payers” and that people should refrain from violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He said that while he opposes protests that are violent in nature, he doesn’t agree with Ranaut’s claim that “only 3-4% of citizens are tax-payers and the rest are dependant on them”.

“This country is not dependent on the taxes of only 3% of the people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker to a billionaire,” Sisodia wrote on Twitter, adding that labourers pay indirect taxes while buying necessary items. “Income tax paid by billionaires isn’t the only kind of tax there is,” he added.

His reaction came after Ranaut, speaking against the destruction of public property during anti-CAA protests, said “in our country, only three to four per cent of people pay taxes. Rest of them are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country?”

Sisodia, in response to her statement, said, “When a daily wage labourer buys salt, he pays the amount inclusive of indirect tax. Income tax paid by billionaires isn’t the only kind of tax there is.”

“The same daily wage labourer also pays taxes in cinema, contributing to the income of wealthy superstars. Now wonder who is dependant on whom,” he added.

Former India doubles player Jwala Gutta also reacted to Kangana’s statement with a tweet: “Every Indian is a tax payer!!!!”

Speaking at the trailer launch of her new film Monday, Ranaut voiced her opinions on protests happening against the amended citizenship law that grants citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Speaking about CAA protests, the Panga actor said, “When you are demonstrating, the first thing that is important is people don’t take to violence…One bus costs a lot. It’s not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many who are dying of malnutrition, so it’s not correct for people to instigate violence in the name of democracy. This is my personal opinion.”

