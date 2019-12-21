Citizenship Act protests: Delhi court dismisses Chandrashekhar Azad’s bail plea

Chandrashekhar Azad had surrendered before the Delhi Police outside Jama Masjid in the wee hours of Saturday. (File) Chandrashekhar Azad had surrendered before the Delhi Police outside Jama Masjid in the wee hours of Saturday. (File)

A Delhi court Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested for allegedly “instigating the crowd” at Darya Ganj, and remanded him in 14 days judicial custody.

Azad sought bail from the court on the ground that there was no evidence that he instigated the Jama Masjid crowd to go to Delhi Gate, where the protesters had turned violent. The police, on the other hand, opposed his bail plea on the ground that he may threaten witnesses and his judicial remand was necessary for the sake of law and order.

Azad was taken into custody from outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid in the wee hours of Saturday after he surrendered before the Delhi Police.

The court also sent 15 people arrested in connection with the violence in Darya Ganj in two days’ judicial custody.

On Friday afternoon, Azad was detained by the Delhi Police, but he managed to give them the slip, amid resistance from the crowd. Azad’s outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday against the new citizenship law, despite not having permission form police.

At least 45 people, including 13 police officers, were injured as Walled City protests that had largely remained peaceful till 5 pm turned violent on Friday evening — a turn of events police have attributed to over 1,000 people coming to the protest site at Delhi Gate from Seelampur more than 15 km away. Around 6 pm, a constable’s car parked outside Darya Ganj police station was set on fire, and as stone pelting started, police used lathi-charge and a water cannon to disperse the crowd.

A total of 32 people were detained, apart from several minors who were apprehended and remained inside Darya Ganj police station premises till late Friday night.

