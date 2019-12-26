CAA protests LIVE: Time to punish ‘tukde-tukde’ gang, Delhi people should do it, says Amit Shah

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday accused the Opposition of creating confusion over the amended Citizenship Act and blamed them for the violence in Delhi.
“Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye (The Congress-led tukde-tukde gang is responsible for spoiling the peaceful atmosphere in Delhi. The time has come to punish them. Delhi people should do it).”, he said.
Leading yet another protest march against the amended citizenship act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday asked the students to carry on with their protests. “Do not fear anybody”, Banerjee told students adding that she will always be by their side. CM Banerjee also warned the BJP to “not to play with fire” and threatened the saffron party of continuous movement till the new citizenship law is revoked.
Amid nationwide protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the BJP working President JP Nadda Thursday called a meeting of members of the committee formed for ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ over the controversial legislation, news agency ANI reported.
Uttar Pradesh is the worst-affected state by the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with violence erupting mainly in 12 districts, including Firozabad, Rampur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr and Bahraich. Eighteen people have been killed so far — at least 14 victims are Muslims who died of bullet injuries from firearms. In one case, the police have admitted to firing in “self-defence”. Public and private vehicles were burned during various protests, while several policemen were also injured. For more than a week now, the government has suspended or curtailed mobile internet in multiple areas across the state. While the police have come under severe criticism for firing on protesters, they have accused protesters of indulging in violence first and vandalising public property. Read more here
Lashing out at the BJP, the chief minister said that the party does not keep its promises, while referring to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's remark about putting on hold compensation to families of police firing victims in the state. The government would not give a single rupee to their families if the investigation proved the involvement of two persons in the violence during the December 19 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Karnataka CM said.
In the wake of nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register Citizens, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Thursday said, “leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions”.
“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in large number of universities and colleges, students, the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership,” Rawat said while addressing a gathering at a health summit in New Delhi.
The outgoing Army Chief, who is due to retire on December 31, termed leadership as a “very complex phenomenon”.
In Mumbai, the city police have been deployed around Dadar where protests are being held by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said that the protests will continue till the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC get revoked, PTI reported.
JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor, who has been critical of the proposed implementation of nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), dubbed the PM’s rhetoric of “Abhi toh NRC ki koi charcha hi nahi hui hai“, as a “pause and not a full stop”.
“The claim of “Abhi toh NRC ki koi charcha hi nahi hui hain” is nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of the nationwide protest against #CAA_NRC. It is a pause and not the full stop,” Kishor wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday for his claim that there were no detention centres in India, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata”. Gandhi attached a video, which purportedly shows an under-construction detention centre in Assam. “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata,” Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag ‘Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies).
