CAA protests LIVE: Time to punish ‘tukde-tukde’ gang, Delhi people should do it, says Amit Shah

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday accused the Opposition of creating confusion over the amended Citizenship Act and blamed them for the violence in Delhi.

“Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye (The Congress-led tukde-tukde gang is responsible for spoiling the peaceful atmosphere in Delhi. The time has come to punish them. Delhi people should do it).”, he said.

Leading yet another protest march against the amended citizenship act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday asked the students to carry on with their protests. “Do not fear anybody”, Banerjee told students adding that she will always be by their side. CM Banerjee also warned the BJP to “not to play with fire” and threatened the saffron party of continuous movement till the new citizenship law is revoked.

Amid nationwide protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the BJP working President JP Nadda Thursday called a meeting of members of the committee formed for ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ over the controversial legislation, news agency ANI reported.