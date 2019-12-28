CAA Protests LIVE Updates: NPR, NRC more disastrous than demonetisation, says Rahul Gandhi

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Amid the nationwide protests against the citizenship law, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercises will be more “disastrous than demonetisation.”
Accusing the government of working for the benefit of “15 crony capitalists,” Gandhi said, “The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not. “His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets if those 15 people. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation.”
Rahul will also address a rally in Guwahati today — his first since protests broke out in the state earlier this month over the legislation— where he is expected to corner the Narendra Modi government over the contentious new citizenship law, among other issues. He is also scheduled to meet the families of two minors who allegedly fell to police bullets during the anti-CAA stir. The party, which is celebrating its 135th foundation day today, has planned marches across the country to take its “Save Constitution-Save India” message to the people.
In Chennai, meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (a non-political Islamic organization) has taken out a protest march against the legislation in Tamil Nadu.
The National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of a coin, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said. "Home Minister Amit Shah said there is no difference between NPR and NRC. I am telling you that NPR and NRC are two sides of a coin. The rules of NPR and NRC are the same. These rules have been made as per the Citizenship Act, 1955 in which NPR and NRC are there.. if NPR is done in this country, NRC would also be done," Owaisi claimed in Nizamabad.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced unprecedented protests on Saturday from some delegates during his speech at the Indian History Congress here.
Some delegates protested after the governor spoke about the anti-CAA agitations in various parts of the country. "You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down", Khan said repeatedly as some of the delegates, sitting in front, protested inside the auditorium. He also said, "when you shut the door for debate and discussion, you are promoting violence." The incident occurred at the Kannur university where the Governor was inaugurating the 80th session of the History Congress. (With inputs from PTI)
Meerut SP City Akhilesh N Singh has been caught on camera asking local residents to tell protesters to “go to Pakistan” during clashes on December 20, when four persons died during protests against the new citizenship law. Kahan jaoge, is gali ko theek kar doonga (Where will you go, I will sort out this lane)”, referring to four protesters police were chasing. The officer then turns to three persons and says: “Yeh jo kaali aur peeli patti baande huye hain inse keh do Pakistan chale jao…khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka… Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunch jaata hun (The ones tying black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan. You eat here but sing praises of another place… This lane is now familiar to me. And once I remember, I can even reach your grandmother).”
When contacted by The Indian Express, Singh said “the context is that anti-social elements were making pro-Pakistan statements”. “We had come to the area to see who all were making pro-Pakistan statements. When we arrived with force, they had run away. We found out that there were 3-4 such people who wanted to create an issue. We had discussions with locals,” the SP said.
Amid protests against the new citizenship law across the country, BJP Thursday organised an event where families of Sodha community from Pakistan who are living in Rajkot on long-term visa (LTV) were greeted with flowers. The party organised a meeting of intellectuals and party workers in Swaminarayan Gurukul, a school run by monks of Swaminarayan sect on Gondal Road of the city, to “raise public awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act and to welcome Pakistani nationals living in India”. Read more
The Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Saturday took out a flag march in Mumbai with the message of 'Save Bharat-Save Constitution' on the occasion of the party's foundation day. The march was taken out between the August Kranti Maidan and the statue of Lokmanya Tilak near Girgaum Chowpatty. Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other state unit leaders participated in the march, which began after the flag-hoisting ceremony at Tejpal Hall near August Kranti Maidan. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)
Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath in Chennai were planning to march towards Raj Bhavan but were denied permission. Speaking to the reporters, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi MLA Thamimun Ansari said they will stage protest across the country against CAA. 'India is getting ready for another Freedom protest. The central government should not implement this act. We will not let any authority inside our houses to check our Aaadhar and other details required for CAA or NPR. Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Kerala, and other states have said that they will not allow CAA in their region, similarly Edappadi Palanisamy should not allow that in Tamil Nadu. We will make sure the central withdraws this act, just wait and see,' he said.
Prominent Constitutional expert and former secretary-general of the Lok Sabha, Subhash Kashyap, had warned the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill two years ago that the legislation should omit any “reference to religions like Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, etc.” — and use only “persecuted minorities”. Kashyap, who was secretary-general of the seventh, eighth and ninth Lok Sabha, said that with both Houses of Parliament having passed the CAB, and the President giving assent, the only way to “correct it” is through the “court of law” or by Parliament amending the Act.
Criticising the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as “lawlessness”, he said the protesters should remember that “the same Constitution of this democratic country holds Parliament as supreme”. Read more
On the BJP calling him a "liar", Rahul Gandhi again attacked Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country. "You would have seen my tweet. You would have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which he is saying there are no detention centres in India and you would have seen the video of the detention centre. You can decide who is lying," he told reporters.
On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had attacked Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, alleging that "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata". Taking to Twitter, he had also attached a video clip in which Modi accused the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam. "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata," Gandh hadi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies).
Senior RJD leader and former Union minister M A Fatmi on Saturday sought a Supreme court-monitored probe into the recent violence at Jamia Millia, AMU and other parts of the country where several lives were lost during protests against the new citizenship law.
Fatmi, also a former secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union, told PTI over phone that the rising incidents of police excesses can only be contested and confronted if the higher judiciary takes upon itself the responsibility for protecting the justice delivery system "which is being threatened".
He said, "When a chief minister can get away by issuing inflammatory and polarising statements and police officials instead of dousing fires are themselves exciting passions, only courts can save the day". (PTI)
Intensifying its protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress in Kerala took out a "Maha Rally" to the Raj Bhavan n which various leaders, including former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram participated.
The rally, which began from Martyr's column, was led by KPCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, besides Chidambaram. Hundreds of party workers, including MPs and MLAs are among those who participated. (PTI)
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on anti-CAA protests. Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Guwahati today where he is expected to corner the Narendra Modi government over the contentious new citizenship law, among other issues. Follow this space to track the latest news