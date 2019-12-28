CAA Protests LIVE Updates: NPR, NRC more disastrous than demonetisation, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi at the Congress Foundation Day celebrations at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Rahul Gandhi at the Congress Foundation Day celebrations at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Amid the nationwide protests against the citizenship law, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercises will be more “disastrous than demonetisation.”

Accusing the government of working for the benefit of “15 crony capitalists,” Gandhi said, “The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not. “His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets if those 15 people. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation.”

Rahul will also address a rally in Guwahati today — his first since protests broke out in the state earlier this month over the legislation— where he is expected to corner the Narendra Modi government over the contentious new citizenship law, among other issues. He is also scheduled to meet the families of two minors who allegedly fell to police bullets during the anti-CAA stir. The party, which is celebrating its 135th foundation day today, has planned marches across the country to take its “Save Constitution-Save India” message to the people.

In Chennai, meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (a non-political Islamic organization) has taken out a protest march against the legislation in Tamil Nadu.