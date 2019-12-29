We The People: ‘We’re what we are due to freedom, and those who fought, died for it’

Rishav (left) sent this photograph of him winning an award for ‘Best Article in the College Magazine’ earlier this year. Rishav (left) sent this photograph of him winning an award for ‘Best Article in the College Magazine’ earlier this year.

Resident, usual resident; citizen, non-citizen; immigrant, illegal immigrant; Muslim, non-Muslim; Kashmiri, non-Kashmiri. In 2019, ascendant nationalism made way for narrowing definitions of who is a national — neat enough to fit a box to tick on a paper. From Kashmir to Assam, the complex matrix of identities woven over hundred of years of history and geography disintegrated into a jumble of numbers (370, 1971, 19 lakh), while from Sabarimala to Ayodhya, old identities proved strong despite the passage of centuries.

Towards the end of the year, the contesting figures took the shape of protests against the government. This shape seemed to have a common identity: young, articulate, seeking its rights under the Constitution, and rallying around the Preamble, beginning with the words ‘We, the people of India’.

The Sunday Express reaches out to men and women across the Republic, from the uneasy calm of the Valley to the angry disquiet of a campus, the desolation of Bastar to the solitude of a rape victim, and the hope for a job next to Millennium City Gurgaon to the longing for a temple in Ayodhya — to find out, in their own words and their own photographs or sketches, what they talk about when they talk about ‘being India’ and ‘being Indian’.

Rights That Matter Most: ‘Freedom of expression… In private, I feel I have the right to do anything I like’

Guwahati, Assam

With Assam the epicentre of the protests against the new citizenship law, following which the government suspended the Internet for 10 days, Rishav Rajguru, a final-year student at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, says the government must talk to the protesters as the Act affects all citizens.

What does India mean to you?

For me, India stands for the beautiful diversity of its cultures… Yet we all unite for the country when the situation demands it. I feel most Indian during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, or when Team India is playing a match. I feel patriotic while singing the national anthem at movie halls. Also, it’s not that I ‘feel Indian’ and hence do not litter the roads. I don’t litter because I know it’s the right thing to do. If these small steps help the country, I feel good. On many occasions, I have asked people not to litter or urinate near our college and hostel.

Have you ever been to Delhi?

Yes, twice. My first visit was in 2006, as a tourist with my family. We visited all the popular tourist destinations such as the Red Fort and India Gate. I also visited Delhi a few years ago for my elder sister’s eye treatment. She had a surgery for myopia and is now fine.

What is the farthest place you have travelled to from your hometown?

I went for a holiday to the UAE earlier this year. It’s a beautiful country, neat and clean, and the people are very good. While I was there, I kept thinking that our country should also develop like this.

Do you have a friend from another part of the country?

Yes, my college has a lot of students from all over the country. So now I have friends from Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan.

What are the three important rights you enjoy as a citizen of this country?

Freedom of expression is the most important right for me. I can express myself without any fear, as long as my expression does not harm anyone. I really value this right. I feel I also have the right to do anything I like.

For you, the government is…

One that we the people elect to look after us… But right now, it seems, they are failing to do that. There are protests raging across the country. There is unrest.

For you, a good citizen is…

One who is aware, responsible. For example, during these citizenship-related protests, people have become aware of their democratic rights and the political narrative around it — like they should be.

For you, the most important historical event has been…

August 15, 1947. I feel we are what we are today only because we got freedom from colonial rule. We must be extremely grateful to those who fought and died for the freedom of this country.

In the New Year, what is the one change you hope for in the country?

The government should talk to those protesting against CAA. The Act should be repealed. There should be peace.

On the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act…

The government should listen to what people want. As for the NRC, I have already been through the exercise of proving my identity and submitting my papers like everyone in Assam has.

