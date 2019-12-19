Citizenship Act protests LIVE Updates: Historian Ramchandra Guha detained by Bengaluru Police

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Multiple protests have been planned across the country despite prohibitory orders imposed in several parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru.
In Delhi, the epicentre of this week’s protests, police denied permission for a protest march from Lal Quila to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (ITO) at 11:30 am. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has shut down entry and exit gates of eight metro stations, including Jamia Millia and Lal Quila.
The Delhi Police has set up barricades at the Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon border, leading to a massive traffic jam. The Delhi Traffic Police also advised people coming from Noida to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi as Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.
Protest marches have also been planned in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Lucknow, Pune, and Nagpur.
In Maharashtra, the Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front to protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. Besides the Maharashtra units of Congress and NCP, those part of the front include Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, JD(S), Peasants and Workers Party of India, and Muslim League among others.
A statement issued by the front said that the parties are coming together under a the name ‘Bharat Ke Log’. It said that the CAA and the NRC are “unconstitutional” and “discriminatory”. “The Constitution, drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, is being violated and is under attack. This is the reason that the entire country has chosen this day to condemn the unconstitutional and divisive laws of the BJP government,” the release read.
Highlights
Historian Ramchandra Guha has been detained by the Bengaluru Police at Townhall, officials said. Along with him, more than 30 protesters have also been detained. Officials added that protesters have been detained at the Mysore bank circle.
The Mumbai Police issued traffic advisory stating diversion in routes around the August Kranti Maidan. Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front to protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the city. Besides the Maharashtra units of Congress and NCP, those part of the front include Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, JD(S), Peasants and Workers Party of India, and Muslim League among others.
A statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee said that they condemned the alleged arrests of historian Ramchandra Guha in Bengaluru and Yogendra Yadav in Delhi, and urged more people to raise their voice against the Citizenship Act and join the protest march near Red Fort. "The Jamia Coordination Committee is clear on its stand that the protest has to go on. These panicky attempts at repression are only adding to the success of the protest. We have joined the call for protest march beginning from Lal Quila. JCC reiterates its call for the students and people of India to join the protest against CAA and NRC," the statement read.
Hundreds of protestors in Delhi began their march against the amended Citizenship Act on Thursday, defying CrPC section 144 imposed by Delhi Police in the Red Fort area. Two protests are scheduled in the national capital with students and activists on one hand and the Left parties on the other. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO. "I know many of our mates are being detained, despite that many have gathered here," Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav said. He said, "the citizenship of this country cannot be divided and this is our protest call today". (PTI)
The Delhi Police on Thursday morning set up barricades on the Delhi-Gurgaon Highway, causing a massive traffic jam at the Sirhaul toll plaza.
The literature society of Tata Institute of Social Sciences has postponed its Literature Festival, which was scheduled for December 20-21. In a statement, TISS literature society secretary Nikita Pathak said, "While the theme of TLF 2019 was supposed to bring to light the role art and journalism play in dissent and democracy, we cannot ignore that such instances are not in isolation and deserve our utmost attention. We believe that the current condition of the country does not only cause political distress, but also personal, mental and existential distress, and so continuing with our plans is out of the question."
The Hyderabad Police have detained 43 people, 24 men, and 19 women, so far near Charminar for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Syed Rafeeq, Additional DCP South zone, told The Indian Express. The police have also imposed Section 144 around the area.
The Teachers' Association of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISSTA) expressed their support to the students' union call for the strike in the university. "We condemn the dastardly attacks on the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University, which have left us shocked and dismayed at the degree of violence and intimidation inflicted on innocent students," the release read. The TISS literature festival, which was schedulued for December 20 and 21, has also been indefinitely postponed by the university's literary society.
The entry and exit gates of 14 metro stations have been shut, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a series of tweets. The metro stations where entry and exit have been closed are Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, and Central Secretariat.