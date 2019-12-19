Citizenship Act protests LIVE Updates: Historian Ramchandra Guha detained by Bengaluru Police

People march during a protest against the Citizenship Act at Carter Road in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) People march during a protest against the Citizenship Act at Carter Road in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Multiple protests have been planned across the country despite prohibitory orders imposed in several parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru.

In Delhi, the epicentre of this week’s protests, police denied permission for a protest march from Lal Quila to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (ITO) at 11:30 am. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has shut down entry and exit gates of eight metro stations, including Jamia Millia and Lal Quila.

The Delhi Police has set up barricades at the Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon border, leading to a massive traffic jam. The Delhi Traffic Police also advised people coming from Noida to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi as Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.

Protest marches have also been planned in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Lucknow, Pune, and Nagpur.

In Maharashtra, the Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front to protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. Besides the Maharashtra units of Congress and NCP, those part of the front include Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, JD(S), Peasants and Workers Party of India, and Muslim League among others.

A statement issued by the front said that the parties are coming together under a the name ‘Bharat Ke Log’. It said that the CAA and the NRC are “unconstitutional” and “discriminatory”. “The Constitution, drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, is being violated and is under attack. This is the reason that the entire country has chosen this day to condemn the unconstitutional and divisive laws of the BJP government,” the release read.