‘Rioting must stop’: SC puts condition before hearing police crackdown on Jamia students

A day after Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University became the venue of the police crackdown, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the matter Tuesday, but placed a condition that “rioting must stop”.

Taking strong note of the damage to public property, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde warned that it won’t hear the matter if “rioting and destruction of public property continues”.

The apex court’s observation comes after a group of lawyers urged the apex court to take cognizance of the incidents of attack on students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act. “We will take cognisance of the matter but not like this. We are not going to be bullied like this. What is this? Public property is being destroyed,” CJI Bobde told advocate Indira Jaising.

While Jaising said that the students were being falsely accused, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves urged retired judges to probe the incidents at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), which also witnessed violence in which several students were injured.

“Just because they happen to be students, it doesn’t mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down. This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop,” the CJI insisted.

The police action against the students on Sunday came after violence over the Citizenship Act erupted in parts of south Delhi where over an estimated 1,000 protesters clashed with police and at least six buses and over 50 vehicles were set ablaze in Mathura Road, New Friends Colony, Jamia Nagar and Sarai Julena.

This is the second flare-up in the National Capital after 27 people were detained following clashes with police during a protest against the law last Friday outside the campus, involving Jamia students and local residents.

