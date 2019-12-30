Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Yogi Adityanath, says no place for violence, ‘revenge’ in country

Priyanka also lashed the UP Police for covering up the death of two people in Bijnor in her complaint. (File Photo) Priyanka also lashed the UP Police for covering up the death of two people in Bijnor in her complaint. (File Photo)

Lashing out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the police crackdown on anti-CAA protesters which has resulted in the death of 19 people in the state, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said there is no place for violence or “revenge” in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Priyanka took a jibe at Adityanath for his comments that “revenge” will be taken from the violent protesters by making them pay for the damage caused to public properties. She said saffron denotes Hinduism, a religion that does not advocate violence or “revenge”.

Concluding her four-day visit to Lucknow days after statewide violent clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act, she said that her own security was not a big issue. “The issue is the safety of the common man in UP,” she said in an apparent reference to her alleged manhandling by the state police.

Downplaying the issue, Priyanka said, “The question of my security is not a big one. It is a small question on which there is no need to hold any discussion. I will not raise the issue of security because it is a trivial matter. It has nothing to do with the public.”

“The public is bothered about what is happening in the state today. There is anarchy; no one has job; there is unemployment; and the women are feeling insecure. There are so many bigger issues, but you are raising trivial issues,” she added.

Earlier in the day, she wrote a letter to UP Governor Anandiben Patel demanding a full judicial enquiry into the “unlawful conduct of UP Police during the protests”. “Over the past two weeks, since the start of anti-CAA/NRC protests, the conduct of the UP Police has been observed and reported to be patently unlawful, destructive of the rule of law and repressive of honest citizens,” the complaint read.

Smt. @priyankagandhi writes to the Governor of UP demanding a full judicial enquiry into the unlawful conduct of UP Police during anti-CAA & NRC protests.

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/zI8ysL39qH — Congress (@INCIndia) December 30, 2019

In her complaint, Priyanka also appealed to the Governor to provide bail to all the “peaceful protesters” and to withdraw all the cases filed against them. She also appealed that the students who are protesting peacefully should not face any academic or legal action.

Priyanka also attacked the UP Police for covering up the death of two people in Bijnor. “The contradictory statements made by the police can only mean one of the two things: either the Director General of Police intentionally mislead the people, or he himself was misled by his own subordinates and was not aware that the bullets were fired by his men,” wrote the Congress leader.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd