Follow Us:
Sunday, December 22, 2019
Live now

Citizenship Act protests LIVE UPDATES: ‘India supports CAA’ rally in Bengaluru today

BJP national general secretary Bhupinder Yadav said the party will go door-to-door as part of its nationwide campaign and connect with 3 crore families. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2019 9:47:39 am
Citizenship Act, Citizenship Act protests, Citizenship Bill protests, CAA protests, CAB protests, Citizenship Amendment Act, Citizenship Amendment Bill, India news, Indian Express The Opposition is trying to frame the CAA debate as a rich vs poor issue, underlining repeatedly that it is the latter who would have to stand in lines, like during the note ban, to prove their citizenship. (File Photo)

Amid massive protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country, people in Bengaluru will take out a rally in support of the new law. Under the banner ‘India supports CAA’, a group of likeminded social activists and citizens have organised a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Sunday after prohibitory orders have been lifted. 

On the other hand, the BJP on Saturday announced it will run a nationwide campaign in the next 10 days to “expose” the “conspiracy” of Congress, TMC and Left parties to “spread hatred and violence” in the country over Citizenship Act.

The party’s national general secretary Bhupinder Yadav said the party will go door-to-door as part of its nationwide campaign and connect with 3 crore families.

Meanwhile, in UP, the death toll rose to 15 as an eight-year-boy died on Saturday in Rampur. Earlier, four deaths were reported from Meerut, two each from Firozabad, Kanpur, Sambhal, Bijnor, and one each from Lucknow and Varanasi. The eight-year-old was killed and another minor left injured in a stampede that followed a police lathicharge in Varanasi Friday. Another person injured in the stampede is said to be serious.

Live Blog

As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rage across the country, a team of TMC leaders will visit UP today. Follow this space for LIVE updates

Highlights

    09:40 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    ‘India Supports CAA’ rally in Bengaluru today as prohibitory orders lifted

    Amid protests across India against the amended Citizenship Act, a group of likeminded social activists and citizens on Sunday are organising a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru after prohibitory orders have been lifted. The rally, “India Supports CAA”, will take place in Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall from 10 am, organisers said. “There has been a lot of misinformation spread on social media and otherwise about the new Citizenship law while not many have come forward to discuss facts and truths regarding the same till now,” Neeraj Kamath, a social activist and one of the rally organisers told IndianExpress.com. Read more

    09:20 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    New Citizenship law: How protests played out in Delhi

    Jamia Millia Islamia was the site of clashes between police and students over the new citizenship law on December 15. Buses and private vehicles were set ablaze, while police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas shelling, and barged into the Jamia campus where they allegedly beat up students in the library and mosque.

    Two days later, thousands gathered at Seelampur area, where there were reports of stone-pelting and arson.

    On December 19, police clamped down on two protests, and CrPC Section 144 was imposed. Several Metro stations were shut across the city, and mobile Internet restrictions put in place. The next day, a protest turned violent near Jama Masjid, with one car being set ablaze and stones thrown. Police used lathicharge and water cannon. Since the protests began, at least 2,000 people have been detained and several arrested for violence.

    09:17 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims: Owaisi

    The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed. "Why should I stand in queue and tell that I am an Indian? I have been born in this land. I am a citizen (of India). All 100 crore Indians have to stand in queue (to submit proof of citizenship). This is not just the issue of Muslims but an issue concerning all Indians. I am telling 'Modi-bhakts' also. You also have to stand in queue and bring documents," the Hyderabad MP said late Saturday night. At a meeting organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella body of various Muslim groups at Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM in the city, Owaisi asserted that Indian Muslims had chosen to remain India at the time of partition by rejecting "Jinnah's two-nation theory". "I am concerned about India and only India and my love is only with India. (You say) so many Islamic countries! You go there. Why are you telling me," he said. "I am Indian by choice and also by birth... If you want to fire bullets, fire. Your bullets would finish, but my love for India would not end. Our endeavour is to not hit but save the country," he said. The fight of Indian Muslims is for respect as they are being doubted even after 70 years, which, he said, is an insult. (PTI)

    09:06 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    CAA protests: Jamia square

    Last week’s police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia has set off domino protests across the country over the new citizenship law and a proposed nationwide NRC. The Indian Express spend time on the campus — its cafes, corridors and classrooms — to see why a century-old university with no student union and no known history of protests has ended up as the focal point of the current unrest. Read more

    08:56 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    PM Modi to address rally in Delhi today amid citizenship protests

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday will address a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, close to Old Delhi’s Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The rally has been organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 was passed in Parliament earlier this month. Follow LIVE updates

    08:54 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Bengaluru: People to gather at Town Hall to protest in favour of CAA

    As Section 144 is lifted in Bengaluru, hundreds of people are expected to gather at the Town Hall and protest in favour of the Citizenship Act. On Thursday, several protesters defied the imposed section 144 and took to streets and protested against the Act. The police initially detained protesters from next to Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall and Mysore Bank Circle in the city and sent them in buses and vans to various police stations in the area such as SJ Park, Ashok Nagar, Adugodi, and Wilson Garden. Among them were author and historian Ramachandra Guha, Congress MLA from Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad, students from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), National Law School of India University (NLSIU), other prominent private colleges in the city, students representing various political organisations, including All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), National Students Union of India (Karnataka), and like-minded citizens from different age groups who arrived in small groups for the protests.

    Citizenship Act, Citizenship Act protests, Citizenship Bill protests, CAA protests, CAB protests, Citizenship Amendment Act, Citizenship Amendment Bill, India news, Indian Express In Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 15 on Saturday as one more death, that of an eight-year-old boy, was reported from Rampur district. (File Photo)

    Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly spoken out against the citizenship law and the nationwide NRC over the last five days and condemned the manner in which police have handled protesters in different parts of India. Banerjee has already announced that the citizenship law and NRC will not be implemented in Bengal.

    During a rally on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention and requested that the citizenship law be revoked, calling it an anti-people law. She also urged the PM to withdraw plans for a nationwide NRC.

    On Saturday evening, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made an appeal to religious leaders and intellectuals to help the administration maintain peace and to spread “actual information” on the CAA. Internet has been suspended in several major cities of the state, including Lucknow.

    Violence was also reported from Bihar, with at least 24 people receiving injuries, including bullet injuries. There was large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic during a bandh called by opposition parties against the CAA.

    In Delhi, that saw violent clashes Friday, security remained tight in the affected areas of Old Delhi and Seemapuri. Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, who had evaded police all through Friday, was finally arrested around 2 am on Saturday after he emerged from the Jama Masjid and surrendered. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.