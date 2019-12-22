Citizenship Act protests LIVE UPDATES: ‘India supports CAA’ rally in Bengaluru today

The Opposition is trying to frame the CAA debate as a rich vs poor issue, underlining repeatedly that it is the latter who would have to stand in lines, like during the note ban, to prove their citizenship. (File Photo) The Opposition is trying to frame the CAA debate as a rich vs poor issue, underlining repeatedly that it is the latter who would have to stand in lines, like during the note ban, to prove their citizenship. (File Photo)

Amid massive protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country, people in Bengaluru will take out a rally in support of the new law. Under the banner ‘India supports CAA’, a group of likeminded social activists and citizens have organised a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Sunday after prohibitory orders have been lifted.

On the other hand, the BJP on Saturday announced it will run a nationwide campaign in the next 10 days to “expose” the “conspiracy” of Congress, TMC and Left parties to “spread hatred and violence” in the country over Citizenship Act.

The party’s national general secretary Bhupinder Yadav said the party will go door-to-door as part of its nationwide campaign and connect with 3 crore families.

Meanwhile, in UP, the death toll rose to 15 as an eight-year-boy died on Saturday in Rampur. Earlier, four deaths were reported from Meerut, two each from Firozabad, Kanpur, Sambhal, Bijnor, and one each from Lucknow and Varanasi. The eight-year-old was killed and another minor left injured in a stampede that followed a police lathicharge in Varanasi Friday. Another person injured in the stampede is said to be serious.