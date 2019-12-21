Assam will always remain with the Assamese, says CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a peace rally in Nalbari district on Friday. (Express Photo: Dasarath Deka) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a peace rally in Nalbari district on Friday. (Express Photo: Dasarath Deka)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reiterated his commitment towards protecting the interests of the Assamese people and said his government has began the process of initiating a dialogue with leaders of the ongoing agitation against the new citizenship law in the state.

“I want to tell the people of Assam from the bottom of my heart, as a son of the soil, that Assam will forever be for the Assamese. Land, hearth, culture, heritage, language of the Assamese people will always be protected. No one can snatch away the rights of the indigenous sons of the soil of Assam,” Sonowal said at a press conference in Guwahati.

The CM said his government was committed to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and bring legislations to protect Assamese language and culture. The clause promises “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards… to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of Assamese people”.

“It is clear that Assam will always remain with the Assamese. For this, whatever legislation is required, we will bring the legislation… We have brought a policy in place to ensure Assamese language, culture, heritage, land will be protected and well guarded by implementing Clause 6 of Assam Accord,” Sonowal said,thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for assuring Assam that adequate measures will be taken to get Clause 6 implemented.

Assam has witnessed widespread protests against the new citizenship law, with a large section of society holding it as a threat to the interests of the Assamese people. But Sonowal said “misinformation” was spread by certain “enemies of the people”. He held them responsible for the violence in the state last week.

“Banks have been burnt, panchayat offices have been burnt, public properties have been damaged, houses of our MLAs were attacked, and MP and Union minister Rameshwar Teli’s house was set on fire,” he said.

“Taking advantage of the movement, a number of evil forces have spread misinformation. They spread numerous wrong facts and created confusion among people. Someone is saying 1 crore people will come, someone is saying 1.5 crore will come… They are spreading misinformation,” he added.

“Those people who have faced religious persecution and have been living with us for decades will be eligible to apply for citizenship, and the number of such people will be negligible. Once the application process is over, this data will be clear and that will prove what I am saying today. The mask of those who are spreading misinformation will be taken off then,” he said.

