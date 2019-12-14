Citizenship Act protests: South Eastern Railway cancels seven trains, check list here

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act has led to the cancellation of several trains in different parts of the country. (Representational image) Protests against the amended Citizenship Act has led to the cancellation of several trains in different parts of the country. (Representational image)

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act has led to the cancellation of several trains in different parts of the country. While the services have been severely affected in Assam and Tripura, in Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway, as many as seven trains between Howrah in Kolkata and various cities in southern India were cancelled on Saturday due to agitation.

Here is a list of the cancelled trains:

1) Howrah-Tirupati Humsafar Express(T.no.20889), commencing journey on December 14.

2) Tirupati-Howrah Humsafar Express(T.no.20890), commencing journey on December 15.

3) Howrah-Ernakulam Antyodaya Express(T.no.22877), commencing journey on December 14.

4) Howrah-MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express(T.no.12841), commencing journey on December 14.

5) Howrah-Yesvantpur Duranto Express(T.no.12245), commencing journey on December 14.

6) Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express(T.no.18645), commencing journey on December 14.

7) Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express.(T.no.18646), commencing journey on December 16.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd