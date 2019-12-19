CAA protests: ‘I was born in Pakistan, what identity proof will I show,’ says Mani Shankar Aiyar

“I am happy that I could tell my grandson that I was present during the historic protest at Jantar Mantar that signalled the decline of Modi-Shah tyranny,” Aiyar said. “I am happy that I could tell my grandson that I was present during the historic protest at Jantar Mantar that signalled the decline of Modi-Shah tyranny,” Aiyar said.

In the backdrop of synchronised chants of ‘Azaadi’ (freedom) by the protesters against the Citizenship Act at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said he is not aware of his future as he was born in Pakistan. “I came to India for shelter. What proof will I show? More importantly, why should I prove my identity,” Aiyar said.

Claiming that the citizenship law has been introduced to trouble the Muslim community, Aiyar said, “These students understand the intention behind this law and this why there’s immense anger among them. Their voice will echo in the Parliament and during elections.”

Ecstatic that he was present at the “historic” protest at Jantar Mantar, Aiyar said, “I am happy that I could tell my grandson that I was present during the historic protest at Jantar Mantar that signalled the decline of Modi-Shah tyranny.”

As protestors started converging at the Jantar Mantar amid heavy deployment of security personnel, barricades were erected at the protest site to prevent them from moving further.

Left leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Congress’ Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit, and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid were among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House where the two demonstrations were planned to be held.

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route remained in gridlock as vehicles lined up for as long as 10 kms on the expressway connecting the two cities.

(With PTI inputs)

