Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: 13 cops injured in Delhi violence, UP death toll rises to 9

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Today Live News Updates: After a game of cat-and-mouse, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad surrendered before Delhi Police and was taken into custody in the wee hours of Saturday. Azad was under the radar of the cops prior to the massive protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, that erupted at the mosque immediately after Friday prayers. The Bhim Army leader staged the agitation despite no permission.
At least 45 people, including 13 police officers, were injured as Walled City protests in the national capital that had largely remained peaceful, turned violent on Friday evening. A constable’s car parked outside Darya Ganj police station was set on fire, and as stone pelting started, police used lathi charge and a water cannon to disperse the crowd at Delhi Gate.
In Uttar Pradesh, at least six persons were killed in firing during protests, taking the overall death toll from the agitation over two days to nine. Police said that over 600 people were taken into custody as part of “preventive action”. Meanwhile, as protests against the citizenship law swelled nationwide and there was a pushback from state governments and even its allies, the ruling BJP was heard climbing down on the plan for a pan-India National Register for Citizens.
Highlights
A delegation of students have met Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar to demand the creation of a museum in the campus to document the police crackdown, which they likened it with the Jallianwala Bagh incident, PTI reported. The delegation of 17 students from the Jamia Coordination Committee, formed in the aftermath of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, met Akhtar on Thursday and put forth a series of demands. "We have demanded that the university must reopen. The so-called called 'Winter break' must be called off. Students must be called back," a statement from the students said.
Minutes after a peaceful protest from Jama Masjid to Delhi Gate turned violent Friday evening, leaving 45, including 13 policemen, injured, Lok Nayak hospital saw a flurry of activity. Though hospital administration said the injuries were “not serious”, The Indian Express found multiple patients with bandages wrapped around their heads and in bloodstained clothes. A group of policemen were also being treated in the ward, which was guarded by hospital security and policemen. A doctor in the ward said, “There are blunt trauma injuries on the head, lacerated wounds and fractures too.”
On Friday's violence, Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Local protesters from the area had left and this was a group from outside (that clashed with police). They set a private vehicle on fire and we used water cannons. No teargas or rubber bullets were used.” Police attributed the root of the violence to a large gathering forming in Seelampur through the day, which grew to 30,000 people at one point. Thousands had also gathered in four more areas in Northeast Delhi. It was when splintered groups of these protesters decided to head to Delhi Gate that trouble started, said a senior police officer.
According to the Lok Nayak hospital in Delhi, the injuries on Friday ranged from fractures to bruises and lacerations on the head. Around 11 pm, an impromptu protest started outside the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO, with people demanding the release of those detained in Darya Ganj, 2 km away. The day had started far more calmly, with thousands gathering at Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid following the afternoon prayers. Among them was Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who reached the venue after evading Delhi Police. As Azad, with Constitution in hand, started speaking, police moved in to detain him. In the crowd and chaos, though, he managed to give personnel the slip — only to reappear at the mosque two hours later and head inside for evening prayers. Till late Friday night, Azad was inside the mosque as Delhi Police teams waited outside. Around 3 pm, people started moving from Jama Masjid to Delhi Gate, 2 km away, but the protests were limited to sloganeering. Around 5 pm, protesters had started to leave, police said.
At least 45 people, including 13 police officers, were injured as Walled City protests that had largely remained peaceful till 5 pm turned violent on Friday evening — a turn of events police have attributed to over 1,000 people coming to the protest site at Delhi Gate from Seelampur more than 15 km away. Around 6 pm, a constable’s car parked outside Darya Ganj police station was set on fire, and as stone pelting started, police used lathi-charge and a water cannon to disperse the crowd. A total of 32 people were detained, apart from several minors who were apprehended and remained inside Darya Ganj police station premises till late Friday night. Outside, several lawyers had gathered after receiving panicked WhatsApp messages from civil rights activists.
On choosing Jama Masjid as the site of protest, Chandrashekhar Azad said, "There is a mazar (mausoleum) of one of the greatest freedom fighters, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, here. This is the place from where he challenged the British. There can be no better place to protest against an undemocratic government. A lot of people, especially women, are coming out and taking part in protests."
On the government's claims that the citizenship law will not apply to Indian citizens, the Bhim Army chief said, "I don’t believe the people who lie. All the slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are lies. What happened during the notebandi (demonetisation)? Many people died. Who is responsible for their deaths? Today, six people have died in Uttar Pradesh? Who will take responsibility of their death? People do not trust them now. Why are they doing NRC? Muslims are patriots. They did not protest when the government abrogated Article 370. When the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case was pronounced, they did not protest. They did not protest when the Parliament passed the tripal talaq law. But now, we will protest the undemocratic move of this government."
Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad, who had evaded the Delhi Police and joined protesters at Jama Masjid on Friday afternoon, says he will continue his protest till the government rolls back the new citizenship law. "Bhim Army stands for the protection of the Constitution which is bestowed by B R Ambedkar. We will not allow the division of the country," he told The Indian Express.
After a game of cat-and-mouse, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad surrendered before Delhi Police and was taken into custody in the wee hours of Saturday. Azad was under the radar of the cops prior to the massive protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, that erupted at the mosque immediately after Friday prayers. The Bhim Army leader staged the agitation despite no permission.