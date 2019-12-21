Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: 13 cops injured in Delhi violence, UP death toll rises to 9

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jama Masjid on Friday. (Reuters) Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jama Masjid on Friday. (Reuters)

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Today Live News Updates: After a game of cat-and-mouse, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad surrendered before Delhi Police and was taken into custody in the wee hours of Saturday. Azad was under the radar of the cops prior to the massive protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, that erupted at the mosque immediately after Friday prayers. The Bhim Army leader staged the agitation despite no permission.

At least 45 people, including 13 police officers, were injured as Walled City protests in the national capital that had largely remained peaceful, turned violent on Friday evening. A constable’s car parked outside Darya Ganj police station was set on fire, and as stone pelting started, police used lathi charge and a water cannon to disperse the crowd at Delhi Gate.

In Uttar Pradesh, at least six persons were killed in firing during protests, taking the overall death toll from the agitation over two days to nine. Police said that over 600 people were taken into custody as part of “preventive action”. Meanwhile, as protests against the citizenship law swelled nationwide and there was a pushback from state governments and even its allies, the ruling BJP was heard climbing down on the plan for a pan-India National Register for Citizens.