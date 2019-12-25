Lucknow violence: Four more linked to PFI held, says Shamli Police

The four arrested on Tuesday were identified as Akbar, Naushad, Tahir and Faisal. Police claimed that they were arrested for allegedly trying to assemble a mob despite Section 144 CrPC in place. The four arrested on Tuesday were identified as Akbar, Naushad, Tahir and Faisal. Police claimed that they were arrested for allegedly trying to assemble a mob despite Section 144 CrPC in place.

Shamli police have arrested four more members of the Popular Front of India’s political arm, the Social Democratic Party of India, a day after arresting three persons associated with PFI, in connection with Thursday’s violence in Lucknow.

They were arrested for allegedly attempting to create disturbance on Friday during the protest against the new citizenship law in Shamli, police said.

“We arrested four members of SDPI today and 14 other members were arrested earlier. Among the 14 persons arrested earlier, 12 were booked for preventive measures,” Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal said.

The four arrested on Tuesday were identified as Akbar, Naushad, Tahir and Faisal. Police claimed that they were arrested for allegedly trying to assemble a mob despite Section 144 CrPC in place.

Police have decided to seek a ban on PFI.

