CAA protest: 15 held for Darya ganj violence sent in two-day judicial custody

A day after the protest against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in Old Delhi’s Darya Ganj area, 15 people arrested in connection with the case were sent in two-day judicial custody by a city court on Saturday.

Among the arrested are mostly carpenters, daily wage labourers and people who went to the mosque for their Friday prayers. Their bail plea will be heard next week on Monday. Follow Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates

Earlier in the day, the arrestees were produced before the Delhi court where the police sought 14 days judicial custody.

The demonstration at Delhi Gate remained peaceful till 5 pm on Friday evening, however, protests turned violent when over 1,000 people from Seelampur made their way to the protest site, according to the police. Around 6 pm, a constable’s car parked outside Darya Ganj police station was set on fire, and as stone pelting started, police used lathi-charge and a water cannon to disperse the crowd. The frenzied protest left at least 45 people, including 13 police officers, injured.

Apart from several minors who were apprehended, 32 people were detained and remined inside the Dary ganj police station till late Friday night. Scores of lawyers had gathered outside the police station after receiving panicked WhatsApp texts from civil rights activists.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was part of the Darya ganj protest, was sent in 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Saturday after his bail stood rejected.

