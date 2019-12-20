Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: Delhi Police denies Bhim Army permission to protest at Jantar Mantar

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Today Live News Updates: After a nine-day shutdown, the Assam government on Friday lifted the ban on mobile internet services as the state remained peaceful after days of violent protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Mobile internet services, however, continued to remain suspended in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. Besides the internet, mobile operators suspended SMS in Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad and Azamgarh districts, even as Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of four or more people, was already in force in the entire state for several days.
In the national capital, the traffic department today advised people to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi as road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj was closed for vehicular movement. Metro services, however, resumed across all stations.
On Thursday, one person was killed in Lucknow and two others lost their lives in Mangalore after protests turned violent as thousands across the country poured into the streets defying prohibitory orders. The protests hit normal life in many places. In the national capital, internet and telecom services were snapped for the first time.
The situation in West Bengal was peaceful with no fresh incident of violence over the amended Citizenship Act reported so far, police said, PTI reported. Vigil has been stepped up by the police in several parts of the state to prevent any untoward incident during religious gathering of a particular community on Friday afternoon. Senior IPS officers of Kolkata Police are likely to meet community leaders in various divisions of the city police. The state had witnessed violence and arson from December 13 to 17 during protests against the new citizenship law.
On reports that a few Kerala journalists were taken into custody by Mangaluru Police at Wenlock District Hospital, Mangalore City Police Commissioner's office said, "No one has been detained yet. We are now checking the credentials of these journalists." Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan told ANI, "Once I received information that the Kerala journalists, including those from Kasaragod, have been taken into custody, I asked the Kerala chief secretary to contact the Karnataka government and conduct an inquiry into it."
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today appealed to people to stay away from 'vested interests' indulging in rumour mongering and assured his government's commitment to protect the rights of all citizens. "In view of the protests in certain parts of the state against the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). I make this humble appeal to every citizen of Karnataka to stay away from vested interests indulging in rumour-mongering and stoking the passions to disturb peace and harmony in the state," Yediyurappa said.
Addressing reporters in Lucknow on protests against the Citizenship Act, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today said, "Our party has always protested against the law. This law is unconstitutional."
Delhi Police has denied permission to Bhim Army to take out a protest march on Friday from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law. The march is expected to see participation of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 are in place near the Red Fort area since Thursday, prohibiting assembly of four or more people.
A red alert was sounded and the city put under a heavy security cover in view of the first Friday prayers since the police crackdown on the students of Aligarh Muslim University protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act earlier this week. A senior official said that District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh has issued a red alert, and 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed as a precautionary measure. The heavy security measures are in view of the Friday prayers, officials said.
The bodies of two protesters, who were killed in police firing in Mangalore on Thursday, were shifted to Wenlock District Hospital this morning for post-mortem. Security was heightened in and around hospital premises, Mangalore City Police said.
The Delhi Police today denied permission to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad's march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.
Assam ADGP (Law and Order) G P Singh tweeted, "Friends, the mobile internet services are being restored to enable people to go about life in a normal manner. Please be wise in writing, forwarding posts on various social media platforms. Let’s build a stronger Assam together. Looking forward to continued support."
Continuing his address to reporters, Sonowal said, "The government has started the process of inviting the leadership of the democratic movement for talks. Through discussions, every difference can be solved. No new person will come from Bangladesh due to the citizenship law. The number of persons getting citizenship through the act in Assam will be negligible."
Meanwhile, the Kerala DGP today directed the top police officers in northern districts to keep tight vigilance over the violence in Mangaluru. Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in the area. Police sources told PTI that protesters attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them. Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed at a hospital, police confirmed.
"In no way will the honour of Assam be affected. We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state," the Assam chief minister added.
Speaking to reporters, Sonowal said, "Taking advantage of the democratic movement, many carried out misinformation with wrong facts — these people are the main enemy of others. I want to say that Assam will remain for the Assamese and the interests of the indigenous people, of the sons of soil of Assam will be totally protected."
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is now addressing the media.
In Delhi, services resumed across all metro stations. "The entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.
In the national capital, the traffic department today advised people to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi as road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj was closed for vehicular movement.
Mobile internet services, that were suspended in Assam on December 11 in the wake of incessant protests across the state, were restored this morning. The Gauhati High Court order had earlier directed the government to restore the services on Thursday evening. However, PTI quoted senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying that the mobile Internet services will be restored Friday.
In the national capital, the entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations were also shut for the day.
In Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told ANI, "We have called for a bandh in Bihar on December 21. The Citizenship Act is unconstitutional and against humanity. It has exposed the divisive character of BJP."
Mobile internet services and SMS of all mobile service providers have been suspended in Lucknow till December 21 noon, according to an Uttar Pradesh government order. Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi issued an order to this effect late on Thursday night. "The order is effective from 3 pm on December 19 till 12 pm on December 21," he stated in the order. Internet services were also suspended in Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad and Azamgarh districts, even as Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of people, was already in force in the entire state for several days.
One person was killed in Lucknow and two others lost their lives in Mangalore after protests against the new controversial citizenship law on Thursday turned violent as thousands across the country poured into the streets defying prohibitory orders. The protests hit normal life in many places. In the national capital, internet and telecom services were snapped for the first time.