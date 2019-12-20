Follow Us:
Friday, December 20, 2019
Live now

Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: Delhi Police denies Bhim Army permission to protest at Jantar Mantar

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Today Live News Updates: Mobile internet services continued to remain suspended in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2019 10:42:35 am
cab, cab news, caa protest, supreme court, sc, supreme court cab news, caa protest today, caa protest latest news, cab protest, cab today news, citizenship amendment bill, citizenship amendment bill 2019, citizenship amendment bill protest, citizenship amendment bill protest today, citizenship amendment bill 2019 india, citizenship amendment bill live news, cab news, citizenship amendment act, citizenship amendment act latest news Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on Thursday. (Express photo)

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Today Live News Updates: After a nine-day shutdown, the Assam government on Friday lifted the ban on mobile internet services as the state remained peaceful after days of violent protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Mobile internet services, however, continued to remain suspended in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. Besides the internet, mobile operators suspended SMS in Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad and Azamgarh districts, even as Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of four or more people, was already in force in the entire state for several days.

In the national capital, the traffic department today advised people to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi as road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj was closed for vehicular movement. Metro services, however, resumed across all stations.

On Thursday, one person was killed in Lucknow and two others lost their lives in Mangalore after protests turned violent as thousands across the country poured into the streets defying prohibitory orders. The protests hit normal life in many places. In the national capital, internet and telecom services were snapped for the first time.

Live Blog

Internet services continue to remain suspended in parts of UP and Karnataka; more protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act likely today across the country. Get latest updates here.

Highlights

    10:42 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    West Bengal peaceful, no fresh violence reported over Citizenship Act

    The situation in West Bengal was peaceful with no fresh incident of violence over the amended Citizenship Act reported so far, police said, PTI reported. Vigil has been stepped up by the police in several parts of the state to prevent any untoward incident during religious gathering of a particular community on Friday afternoon. Senior IPS officers of Kolkata Police are likely to meet community leaders in various divisions of the city police. The state had witnessed violence and arson from December 13 to 17 during protests against the new citizenship law.

    10:38 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    No Kerala journalist detained in Mangalore: Police

    On reports that a few Kerala journalists were taken into custody by Mangaluru Police at Wenlock District Hospital, Mangalore City Police Commissioner's office said, "No one has been detained yet. We are now checking the credentials of these journalists." Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan told ANI, "Once I received information that the Kerala journalists, including those from Kasaragod, have been taken into custody, I asked the Kerala chief secretary to contact the Karnataka government and conduct an inquiry into it." 

    10:27 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Karnataka CM appeals to people to stay off 'vested interests'

    Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today appealed to people to stay away from 'vested interests' indulging in rumour mongering and assured his government's commitment to protect the rights of all citizens. "In view of the protests in certain parts of the state against the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). I make this humble appeal to every citizen of Karnataka to stay away from vested interests indulging in rumour-mongering and stoking the passions to disturb peace and harmony in the state," Yediyurappa said.

    10:25 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Citizenship Act unconstitutional: Mayawati

    Addressing reporters in Lucknow on protests against the Citizenship Act, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today said, "Our party has always protested against the law. This law is unconstitutional."

    10:21 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Delhi Police denies Bhim Army permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, Section 144 in Red Fort area

    Delhi Police has denied permission to Bhim Army to take out a protest march on Friday from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law. The march is expected to see participation of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 are in place near the Red Fort area since Thursday, prohibiting assembly of four or more people.

    10:15 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Aligarh DM sounds red alert, heavy security deployed in view of Friday prayers

    A red alert was sounded and the city put under a heavy security cover in view of the first Friday prayers since the police crackdown on the students of Aligarh Muslim University protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act earlier this week. A senior official said that District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh has issued a red alert, and 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed as a precautionary measure. The heavy security measures are in view of the Friday prayers, officials said.

    10:12 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Mangalore: Bodies of protesters shifted to district hospital

    The bodies of two protesters, who were killed in police firing in Mangalore on Thursday, were shifted to Wenlock District Hospital this morning for post-mortem. Security was heightened in and around hospital premises, Mangalore City Police said.

    10:08 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Delhi Police deny permission for Bhim Army march


    The Delhi Police today denied permission to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad's march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

    10:05 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Internet services back, please be wise in writing, forwarding posts: Assam cop

    Assam ADGP (Law and Order) G P Singh tweeted, "Friends, the mobile internet services are being restored to enable people to go about life in a normal manner. Please be wise in writing, forwarding posts on various social media platforms. Let’s build a stronger Assam together. Looking forward to continued support." 

    10:04 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    No new person from Bangladesh will get Assam citizenship: Sonowal

    Continuing his address to reporters, Sonowal said, "The government has started the process of inviting the leadership of the democratic movement for talks. Through discussions, every difference can be solved. No new person will come from Bangladesh due to the citizenship law. The number of persons getting citizenship through the act in Assam will be negligible." 

    09:55 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Kerala DGP asks top cops to monitor Mangaluru violence

    Meanwhile, the Kerala DGP today directed the top police officers in northern districts to keep tight vigilance over the violence in Mangaluru. Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in the area. Police sources told PTI that protesters attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them. Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed at a hospital, police confirmed.

    09:53 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    In no way will the honour of Assam be affected: Sonowal

    "In no way will the honour of Assam be affected. We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state," the Assam chief minister added.

    09:45 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    No threat to people of Assam: CM Sonowal

    Speaking to reporters, Sonowal said, "Taking advantage of the democratic movement, many carried out misinformation with wrong facts — these people are the main enemy of others. I want to say that Assam will remain for the Assamese and the interests of the indigenous people, of the sons of soil of Assam will be totally protected." 

    09:41 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal addresses the media

    Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is now addressing the media.

    09:34 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Delhi: Gates opened, services resume across metro stations

    In Delhi, services resumed across all metro stations. "The entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.

    09:33 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Delhi: Traffic movement shut in Mathura Road, Kalindi Kunj

    In the national capital, the traffic department today advised people to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi as road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj was closed for vehicular movement. 

    09:25 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Mobile internet services restored in Assam

    Mobile internet services, that were suspended in Assam on December 11 in the wake of incessant protests across the state, were restored this morning. The Gauhati High Court order had earlier directed the government to restore the services on Thursday evening. However, PTI quoted senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying that the mobile Internet services will be restored Friday. 

    09:23 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations to remain shut

    In the national capital, the entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations were also shut for the day.

    09:21 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Tejashwi Yadav calls for Bihar bandh on Deceber 21

    In Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told ANI, "We have called for a bandh in Bihar on December 21. The Citizenship Act is unconstitutional and against humanity. It has exposed the divisive character of BJP." 

    09:18 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Mobile internet, SMS suspended in Lucknow till Dec 21: UP govt

    Mobile internet services and SMS of all mobile service providers have been suspended in Lucknow till December 21 noon, according to an Uttar Pradesh government order. Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi issued an order to this effect late on Thursday night. "The order is effective from 3 pm on December 19 till 12 pm on December 21," he stated in the order. Internet services were also suspended in Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad and Azamgarh districts, even as Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of people, was already in force in the entire state for several days.

    09:15 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Protests against NRC and CAA move beyond campus

    One person was killed in Lucknow and two others lost their lives in Mangalore after protests against the new controversial citizenship law on Thursday turned violent as thousands across the country poured into the streets defying prohibitory orders. The protests hit normal life in many places. In the national capital, internet and telecom services were snapped for the first time.

    cab, cab news, caa protest, supreme court, sc, supreme court cab news, caa protest today, caa protest latest news, cab protest, cab today news, citizenship amendment bill, citizenship amendment bill 2019, citizenship amendment bill protest, citizenship amendment bill protest today, citizenship amendment bill 2019 india, citizenship amendment bill live news, cab news, citizenship amendment act, citizenship amendment act latest news College students, political and social activists, senior citizens protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill) in Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on Thursday. (Express photo)

    In Delhi on Thursday, senior Opposition leaders and hundreds of students and activists were detained by police as they marched from Red Fort in the old city area. Among those detained included Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Brinda Karat, Congress’s Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit and activists like Yogendra Yadav. Students leaders like Umar Khalid too were among those detained near Mandi House in the heart of the capital.

    In Bengaluru, historian and author Ramchandra Guha was detained, his stand-off with the police and detention captured on video that spread across social media as a powerful frame of civil society speaking up and calling out the new law.

    A large number of protesters gathered at the Jantar Mantar as well. While protests remained largely peaceful in Delhi, where there were violent demonstrations and police action in Jamia Millia Islamia just a few days ago, clashes broke out in Lucknow and there were reports of arson.

    Protesters pelted stones at the police and set on fire a police post. A passenger bus was set on fire in the Sambhal area.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dared the Government to conduct a UN-monitored referendum on the Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC. “Just because BJP has got the majority doesn’t mean they can do whatever they want. If the BJP has guts, it should go for a United Nations-monitored referendum on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC…If the BJP loses this mass vote, then it should step down from the government,” she said.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.