Citizenship Act Protests Live Updates: Delhi Police denies Bhim Army permission to protest at Jantar Mantar

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on Thursday. (Express photo) Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on Thursday. (Express photo)

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Today Live News Updates: After a nine-day shutdown, the Assam government on Friday lifted the ban on mobile internet services as the state remained peaceful after days of violent protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Mobile internet services, however, continued to remain suspended in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. Besides the internet, mobile operators suspended SMS in Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad and Azamgarh districts, even as Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of four or more people, was already in force in the entire state for several days.

In the national capital, the traffic department today advised people to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi as road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj was closed for vehicular movement. Metro services, however, resumed across all stations.

On Thursday, one person was killed in Lucknow and two others lost their lives in Mangalore after protests turned violent as thousands across the country poured into the streets defying prohibitory orders. The protests hit normal life in many places. In the national capital, internet and telecom services were snapped for the first time.