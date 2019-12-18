Citizenship Act LIVE updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging controversial legislation

The Supreme Court Wednesday will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amended Citizenship Act. The top court will take up pleas by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, among others.
The new law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014. It has become controversial largely because it excludes Muslims. Petitioners have argued that the act is unconstitutional in that it classifies immigrants on the basis of religion.
While Assam witnessed widespread protests after the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, the agitation against the legislation have intensified across the country, including the national capital. However, BJP national president and Home Minister Amit Shah has maintained there was no question of rolling back the law.
Highlights
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has said the state will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act
Curfew was relaxed for 14 hours in Shillong on Wednesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, officials told news agency PTI. The curfew was relaxed from 6 am in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.
Curfew will be reimposed in these areas from 8 pm till further orders. Banks, markets and shops were open and vehicles were plying on the roads.
Former Assam chief minister and lawyer Tarun Gogoi will be in the Supreme Court today to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The Delhi police have arrested six people in connection with violence in Delhi's Seelampur. Protests against the new citizenship law took a violent turn in northeast Delhi’s New Seelampur on Tuesday, with police being pelted with bricks and stones and two buses being vandalised. At least 12 police personnel were injured.
The epicentre of the violence was the New Seelampur Chowk, where a large crowd gathered in the afternoon responding to a call for a protest. The crowd of over 2,000 mainly comprised local youth, workers and traders of the area.
Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in North East District in wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Parliamentary delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the Citizenship Amendment Act, today.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became law after receiving the President’s assent on Thursday, following a bruising debate in Parliament. Assam has been in the throes of violence since Wednesday, when Rajya Sabha took up the Bill after it was passed in Lok Sabha, with its capital under indefinite curfew, and Army and paramilitary columns rolling across multiple towns.
At least three Opposition ruled states — Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal —have said they will not implement the new citizenship law, and legal challenges have been made in the Supreme Court.
Here's why the Act is controversial
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked petitioners who sought inquiry into alleged police excesses in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University and violence in many parts of the country in the wake of protests over the new citizenship law to approach respective High Courts in their states, which will make “appropriate inquiries”.
A bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said that after hearing all sides the High Court could appoint suitable committees comprising retired High Court or Supreme Court judges to look into the facts.
As protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act grip different parts of the country, the ruling BJP seems to be dialing down its rhetoric on the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC) — at least, for the time being.
BJP’s national president and Home Minister Amit Shah, who ratcheted up the NRC rhetoric during the Maharashtra and Haryana election campaigns, modulated his tone in Jharkhand — in his rallies in December, Shah mentioned NRC only on December 2 in West Singhbhum.
READ MORE HERE