Citizenship Act LIVE updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging controversial legislation

Demonstrators gather behind a police barricade during a protest against the new citizenship law (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi) Demonstrators gather behind a police barricade during a protest against the new citizenship law (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

The Supreme Court Wednesday will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amended Citizenship Act. The top court will take up pleas by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, among others.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014. It has become controversial largely because it excludes Muslims. Petitioners have argued that the act is unconstitutional in that it classifies immigrants on the basis of religion.

While Assam witnessed widespread protests after the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, the agitation against the legislation have intensified across the country, including the national capital. However, BJP national president and Home Minister Amit Shah has maintained there was no question of rolling back the law.