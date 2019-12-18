Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Citizenship Act LIVE updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging controversial legislation

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 18, 2019 10:45:26 am
citizenship amendment act, caa protests, jamia protests, supreme court citizenship act petitions, non-muslims citizenship, students protests, aligarh muslim university protests caa, what is citizenship act, home minister amit shah, bjp citizenship act Demonstrators gather behind a police barricade during a protest against the new citizenship law  (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

The Supreme Court Wednesday will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amended Citizenship Act. The top court will take up pleas by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, among others.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014. It has become controversial largely because it excludes Muslims. Petitioners have argued that the act is unconstitutional in that it classifies immigrants on the basis of religion.

While Assam witnessed widespread protests after the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, the agitation against the legislation have intensified across the country, including the national capital. However, BJP national president and Home Minister Amit Shah has maintained there was no question of rolling back the law.

Live Blog

Petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the new Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court today. Follow LIVE updates here

Highlights

    10:45 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Karnataka to implement Citizenship Act

    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has said the state will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act

    10:39 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Curfew relaxed for 14 hours in Shillong

    Curfew was relaxed for 14 hours in Shillong on Wednesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, officials told news agency PTI. The curfew was relaxed from 6 am in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.

    Curfew will be reimposed in these areas from 8 pm till further orders. Banks, markets and shops were open and vehicles were plying on the roads.

    10:31 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi in SC today

    Former Assam chief minister and lawyer Tarun Gogoi will be in the Supreme Court today to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    10:28 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Six people arrested in connection with Seelampur violence: Police

    The Delhi police have arrested six people in connection with violence in Delhi's Seelampur. Protests against the new citizenship law took a violent turn in northeast Delhi’s New Seelampur on Tuesday, with police being pelted with bricks and stones and two buses being vandalised. At least 12 police personnel were injured.

    The epicentre of the violence was the New Seelampur Chowk, where a large crowd gathered in the afternoon responding to a call for a protest. The crowd of over 2,000 mainly comprised local youth, workers and traders of the area.

    10:19 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Section 144 imposed in North East Delhi

    Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in North East District in wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    10:10 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    BSP to meet President over CAA

    The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Parliamentary delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the Citizenship Amendment Act, today.

    10:07 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Explained: What is the Citizenship Amendment Act?

    The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became law after receiving the President’s assent on Thursday, following a bruising debate in Parliament. Assam has been in the throes of violence since Wednesday, when Rajya Sabha took up the Bill after it was passed in Lok Sabha, with its capital under indefinite curfew, and Army and paramilitary columns rolling across multiple towns.

    At least three Opposition ruled states — Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal —have said they will not implement the new citizenship law, and legal challenges have been made in the Supreme Court.

    Here's why the Act is controversial

    09:32 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Supreme Court rejects request for panel to look into police ‘excesses’

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked petitioners who sought inquiry into alleged police excesses in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University and violence in many parts of the country in the wake of protests over the new citizenship law to approach respective High Courts in their states, which will make “appropriate inquiries”.

    A bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said that after hearing all sides the High Court could appoint suitable committees comprising retired High Court or Supreme Court judges to look into the facts.

    09:29 (IST)18 Dec 2019
    Both Government and BJP underline NRC but dial down the rhetoric, for now

    As protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act grip different parts of the country, the ruling BJP seems to be dialing down its rhetoric on the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC) — at least, for the time being.

    BJP’s national president and Home Minister Amit Shah, who ratcheted up the NRC rhetoric during the Maharashtra and Haryana election campaigns, modulated his tone in Jharkhand — in his rallies in December, Shah mentioned NRC only on December 2 in West Singhbhum.

    READ MORE HERE

    Amid protests against the new citizenship law, leaders of 12 Opposition parties led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday and requested him to intervene and advise the government to immediately repeal the Act.

    Arguing that the “unconstitutional” and “divisive” Act was passed with “undue haste”, they told the President that the “widespread protests” echo the “fear” that has spread among people.

    On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant turned down the request to constitute a committee to look into incidents that have occurred in various states in protests against the CAA. Appearing for one of the petitioners, senior advocate Indira Jaising urged the court to order the police not to arrest any student until the petitions are filed in respective High Courts.

    Hearing a group of lawyers who wanted the court to take cognizance of the alleged police excesses on students protesting against the new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the “rioting” and “destruction of public property”, and said it would hear the matter only if the “rioting” stops. A day later, the apex court asked petitioners who sought inquiry into alleged police excesses in Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU to approach respective High Courts in their states.

    Calling for an “end to rioting”, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde warned protesters that “if you want to take to the streets, do that, but don’t come to court”.

