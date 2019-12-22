As Citizenship Act protests spread, police fan out across Uttar Pradesh

Paramilitary forces stand guard in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI) Paramilitary forces stand guard in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow

Protests started on December 13 when Jamiyat-e-Ulema Hind called for a march from Ghanta Ghar to Teele Waali Masjid. Police booked several under sedition charges, but the charges were late dropped. Protests were organised on Sunday night at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama. The next day, two protests were held in and outside the Nadwa University and stones were pelted by around 100-150 protesters

On Thursday, the protest turned violent mainly at Parivartan Chowk and Old Lucknow. Around a dozen vehicles were set on fire and vandalised. Two police outposts were also damaged. At least three persons suffered gunshot injuries and one of them died. Several policemen including the IG and the ADG were also injured. So far 150 persons have been arrested

Sambhal

The protest began on Thursday and continued till Friday. Around 1.30 pm on Thursday, thousands gathered near Chaudhary Sarai police outpost in Kotwali police station area. At least one roadways bus was set ablaze and two others was vandalised along with several private vehicles. The protest continued the next day and violence took place simultaneously at several places, causing one death. Several vehicles were damaged. Around two dozen police personnel were injured. So far, around 70 people have been arrested.

Policemen take out a flag march in Mathura. (Expres Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Policemen take out a flag march in Mathura. (Expres Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Kanpur

On Thursday, the protest was peaceful and police detained around 100 people. On Friday, two persons died after a mob of around a thousand gathered at Babupurwa and pelted police with stones. Around a dozen protesters and policemen were injured. Some of them suspected to have gunshot injuries. Other injuries were caused due to stampede after police used tear gas shells and fired in the air. Around 30 people have been taken into custody so far and more were being arrested.

Firozabad

The protest turned violent on Friday after a thousand people gathered at Nalband locality of Rasoolpur police station area and torched around half a dozen vehicles after prayers. Police used force in several Muslim dominated areas to disperse the crowd. Around half a dozen were injured.

Retired IPS officer S R Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the new citizenship law, outside a court in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha) Retired IPS officer S R Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the new citizenship law, outside a court in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Bijnor

The protest was organised at several places on Friday after prayers. It turned violent in Nahtaur town. Two persons died in a clash between police and protesters.

Protesters also pelted police with stones. Eight policemen were injured and three of them were hospitalised. Several protesters were also injured and were being treated. Arrests are under process.

Mau

Protesters vandalised a police station and torched vehicles in Mau as a demonstration turned violent on Monday, prompting police to fire in the air. Videos show that the computer room of Mau’s Dakshintola police station was vandalised with chairs and some computers were damaged.

The toll

Deaths since Thursday 15

Arrests 4,000

Death on Saturday

Rampur 1

Deaths on Friday

Meerut 4

Firozabad 2

Kanpur 2

Sambhal 2

Bijnor 2

Varanasi 1

Death on Thursday

Lucknow 1

