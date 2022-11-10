Citizens my priority, says CJI Chandrachud after taking oath

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday said his priority will be to serve the common people, “My priority is to serve the common citizens…. You will see, going forward, we will take care of all citizens of India, whether it be in technology, or reforms in the Registry or judiciary,” he told reporters in the apex court soon after assuming charge as the country’s 50th Chief Justice.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju with CJI Justice D Y Chandrachud, in New Delhi Wednesday.

Terming it a “great opportunity and a great responsibility”, he said he will ensure people’s faith in the judiciary — “not only through words but through my work”.

The CJI, who was administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day, then visited the Gandhi statue in the SC premises accompanied by his wife, Kalpana Das. They subsequently went to the CJI’s chamber and bowed to the Tricolour there.

Chief Justice of India-designate D Y Chandrachud with his wife Kalpana Das and their foster children Mahi (left) and Priyanka at their residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

CJI Chandrachud started his first day’s court proceedings around 12.10 pm and apologised to lawyers for making them wait. He assured that he will “try to make it a no-stress court for everyone”.

Due to paucity of time, the CJI-led bench, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala could not hear all the matters listed for hearing, “I could not take up some cases today since we assembled late. I hope it is only once in my career that I am , since I was sworn-in,” the CJI, who holds the record for sitting late into the day, said as the bench rose.