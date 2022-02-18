scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

Citizen safety is focus, not evacuation: MEA on Ukraine-Russia tensions

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing that India supports resolving the Ukraine crisis through sustained diplomatic dialogue.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 18, 2022 2:34:11 am
Ukraine-Russia tensions, Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs, Russia Ukraine Relations, Russia Ukraine Crisis, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (File)

India has no immediate plan to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine and its focus has been on ensuring their safety rather than on anything “larger”, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing that India supports resolving the Ukraine crisis through sustained diplomatic dialogue. He said the Indian embassy in Kyiv has been in touch with the Indian students in Ukraine and that it continued to monitor the situation on the ground.

“Our focus is and remains on Indian citizens, Indian students, Indian nationals rather than anything larger than that and in terms of what we need to do to ensure that they are safe,” Bagchi said. He said there are no immediate evacuation plans and that no special flights are being arranged.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Noting that there were a limited number of flights between India and Ukraine under the air-bubble arrangement, Bagchi said the restrictions on the number of flights and the passengers are being removed.

“Indian carriers are being encouraged to operate charter flights between India and Ukraine,” he said

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement