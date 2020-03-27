Citing vulnerability to COVID-19 in jail, Christian Michel moves HC for bail

Michel approached the High Court against a trial court’s order of September 29 last year denying him bail. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Michel approached the High Court against a trial court’s order of September 29 last year denying him bail. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Alleged middleman Christian Michel, accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail citing his health condition and vulnerability to COVID-19 in prison.

In the bail application, Michel’s advocates said the infection could have a lethal effect on their client who is suffering from serious pathologies.

Advocate Aljo K Joseph said that they have mentioned the urgent application before the Registrar who will apprise them of the hearing on Friday.

Highlighting the Supreme Court’s March 16 order addressing difficulty in practicing social distancing in overcrowded Indian prisons, the plea said, “The applicant (Michel) is of 59 years of age and ill. The agedness and a pre-existing ill state of health will make the applicant’s body more susceptible to the said infection than any other ordinary prisoner with a normal health condition.”

It claimed that the Supreme Court has stressed on the need to adopt preventive steps to avoid the spread of COVID-19 among prisoners.

The High Court is already seized of Michel’s bail application, which was opposed by the CBI and ED on the ground that he was “brought to India with unprecedented difficulty and there is all likelihood of him fleeing from justice, if enlarged on bail”.

