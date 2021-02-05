Citing shortage of officers in J&K, Govt introduces Bill to merge its cadre with AGMUT

The cadres had been merged last month through an Ordinance. The move has allowed officers posted in these states and union territories to work in Jammu and Kashmir and vice versa.

THE GOVERNMENT on Thursday introduced a Bill in the Rajya Sabha to merge the IAS, IPS and IFS cadre of Jammu and Kashmir with that of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. The cadres had been merged last month through an Ordinance. The move has allowed officers posted in these states and union territories to work in Jammu and Kashmir and vice versa.

The government has said that it had to merge the two cadres in view of paucity of officers in the newly created union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 which had then made provision for retention of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre for existing officers and stated that new officers posted there would henceforth come from the UT cadre. “There is a huge deficiency of officers of All India Services in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The developmental schemes, centrally sponsored schemes and other allied activities suffer due to non-availability of All India Officers in the existing cadres of Jammu and Kashmir as such there is a requirement of merging it with Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, union territories cadre so that the officers in this cadre can be posted in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to meet out any deficiency to some extent,” the Bill’s Statement of Objects and Reasons said.

It said the Bill is being brought “in order to provide uniformity in the governance of all the union territories and to further enhance efficiency in their administration”.

Sources, however, said that apart from paucity of officers, the reason for merging the cadres is also entrenched interests of officers of the J&K cadre and their “political links”.